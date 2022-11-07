We’ve all experienced that dreaded moment when the power goes out—followed by the sobering realization that all the food in the fridge may be the next to go. Groceries are only getting more expensive, so during a power outage, you definitely want to save as much food as you can, whether it’s the milk and eggs you just picked up or the chicken you bought in bulk and froze. But, of course, it’s still essential to practice food safety and avoid food poisoning. So, how long can food last in the fridge without power?

28 DAYS AGO