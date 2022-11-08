ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

theScore

Magic upset Mavs, snap Doncic's 30-point streak

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Charlotte faces Portland, seeks to halt 5-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (7-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to break its five-game skid when the Hornets play Portland. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87

ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

San Antonio faces Memphis, aims to break home losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (7-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-6, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays Memphis looking to break its three-game home losing streak. San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Spurs averaged 16.4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ESPN

Suns to visit Magic Friday

Phoenix Suns (8-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Phoenix Suns. Orlando went 22-60 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 37.4 bench points last season.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Charlotte plays Miami on 4-game road slide

Charlotte Hornets (3-9, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte travels to Miami looking to end its four-game road slide. Miami finished 53-29 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Heat averaged 7.4 steals, 3.2 blocks and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
CLEVELAND, OH

