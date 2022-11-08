Read full article on original website
WTAP
W.VA. State Treasurer talks about three issues the office has been focusing on
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore stopped by WTAP to discuss three topics his office has been focused on. First, Treasurer Moore discussed an increase in Unclaimed Property. Moore said the Treasurer’s office has seen a record breaking month of unclaimed property, totaling $5.3 million returned....
WTAP
18th annual quilt show will return to Blennerhassett museum this weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Are you looking for weekend plans this upcoming weekend?. If so, the 18th annual Heritage quilt show will return to town at the Blennerhassett museum. Hand quilted, machine quilted has been voted on by judges in Ohio. People’s choice award will be voted on for the...
WTAP
Quilt Show award winner celebrates her two quilts placing first and third
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Awards were given at the 18th annual quilt show this weekend. One specific artists, Nancy Reed, won first and third place on the two quilts she submitted. Reed says she is happy to get recognition for something she is so passionate about, she also added that...
