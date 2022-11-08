44 homeless assistance organizations in Iowa get state, federal grants

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By F. Amanda Tugade, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
The Iowa Finance Authority awarded $5 million in federal and state grants to 44 homeless assistance organizations in the state, according to a news release.

Nine Polk County-based homeless service providers were on the list, including Central Iowa Shelter and Services, Children and Families of Iowa and West Des Moines Human Services. Three in Story County were awarded funds, including ACCESS, The Bridge Home and Youth and Shelter Services.

The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors voted recently to allocate thousands of dollars in federal and/or state grants to support organizations' emergency shelters and other housing programs for adults, families and youth in need. Executive Director Debi Durham said in a news release the grants awarded will directly impact Iowans in need and the state's homeless service professionals who work with them.

The board awarded nearly $5 million in grants to agencies across about a dozen counties, according to the release. The funds will be allocated through the federal emergency solutions grant program, which aims to support transitional housing services, or the state's shelter assistance fund program, which seeks to help organizations maintain and operate emergency and domestic violence shelters.

According to the release, 27 agencies were awarded more than $3 million in emergency solutions grant program funds, while 33 agencies received almost $2 million in shelter assistance fund grants. In some cases, agencies like the Central Iowa Shelter and Services, Community Action Agency of Siouxland and the Muscatine Center for Social Action received grants from both federal and state programs.

A complete list of grant recipients can be found here.

Individuals in need of housing services should contact the coordinated entry system online at iowahousinghelp.com or call the Home Forward Iowa hotline at 833-739-0065.

Residents of Des Moines or Polk County are encouraged to call the local centralized intake Primary Health Care at 515-248-1850.

F. Amanda Tugade covers social justice issues for the Des Moines Register. Email her at ftugade@dmreg.com or follow her on Twitter @writefelissa.

