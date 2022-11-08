10 Dr. Fate Facts Everyone Should Know Before Making Dr. Strange Comparisons

Related
Vision, Falcon, Black Widow, and 7 more Marvel characters you might not know date back to the '30s and '40s
Marvel's Golden Age of the '30s and '40s had a much bigger influence on the modern Marvel Universe than you may realize
Martin Freeman couldn't believe no one at Marvel knew Chadwick Boseman was battling cancer: 'Losing him was awful'
Martin Freeman costarred with the late Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther" – he will reprise his role in the Marvel film sequel on November 11.
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
Robert Downey Jr. Once Shared It Would Be Hard to Let Go of Iron Man If the Character Was Re-Cast
Robert Downey Jr. addressed the possibility of being re-cast in his earlier days as Iron Man, and he didn’t welcome the possibility.
Apparently Spider-Man's Classic Origin, Particularly The Spider Bite, Wasn't Even Discussed By Captain America: Civil War's Screenwriters
Captain America: Civil War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely didn’t delve into any aspect of Spider-Man’s origin, including the spider bite.
The She-Hulk Finale Scene That Director Kat Coiro Says Is A Callback To Black Widow, And Why
Even though Black Widow no longer appears in the MCU, her presence is felt in different ways.
‘Westworld’ Canceled at HBO After Four Maligned, Meandering, Confusing Seasons
Another one bites the dust! The cost-cutting at HBO continues with the cancellation of Westworld, the ambitious (and expensive) series that left its ever-dwindling audience scratching their heads and wondering when, exactly, the show was going to fulfill its promise. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the network said in a statement:...
HBO Max: The 21 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
If you're new to HBO Max or haven't explored the streaming service in a while, it's time to check it out. Starting at $10 a month, a subscription gives you access to everything HBO offers, including movies recently in theaters. And like all its streaming rivals, HBO Max's library of movies changes constantly.
"John Wick: Chapter 4" Finally Has A Trailer, And It Looks Absurdly Awesome
Action! Adventure! Keanu Reeves on a horse (again)!
The Russo Brothers Get Honest About When They'd Consider Doing Another Project With Marvel
The Russo brothers address if they would consider making another project with Marvel.
7 best HBO Max movies to watch before they leave in November 2022
Each month, HBO Max loses a bunch of movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving HBO Max
17 "The Crown" Side-By-Sides That Show The Season 5 Cast Vs. The Real People
Elizabeth Debicki is the perfect Princess Diana in The Crown Season 5.
The Batman's Penguin HBO Max Series Timeline and Story Confirmed
An HBO Max executive is taking on the question of The Batman Universe that Matt Reeves is building – including HBO Max's upcoming Penguin TV series, starring Colin Farrell. HBO Max head of originals Sarah Aubrey was talking to Variety about the future of the streaming service – especially now that Warner Bros. has become Warner Bros. Discovery. After a turbulent summer of creative changes, Warner Bros. indicated that The Batman franchise is continuing on as planned – and now we know exactly how and where The Penguin series fits in.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Titans’ Jinx Actress Explained How She And The Show’s Director Made Sure The Character Didn’t Emulate Doctor Strange
Titans actress Lisa Ambalavanar talked with CinemaBlend about the steps she and one of the HBO Max show’s director took to make sure her character, Jinx, wasn’t emulating Doctor Strange.
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty release date, cast, plot, and more
Everything you need to know about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
How to Watch the 'Cloverfield' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
For a franchise so small, the Cloverfield timeline is incredibly complex and full of more lore than one might expect. This three-part anthology series began with Cloverfield, a found-footage hit by Matt Reeves. Later, J.J. Abrams would use the IP to get an independent film made, provided it could somehow link itself to the Cloverfield universe. This film ended up being 10 Cloverfield Lane. The third installment would be a Netflix original called The Cloverfield Paradox, which attempted to tell the story of why things went so wrong for the protagonists of the previous films by using multiverse science as a way to merge the films into one cinematic universe. This confirmed once and for all that the Cloverfield anthology shared a mythos, but that the films may still occur in different universes or timelines.
Nancy From "Love Is Blind" Explained Why She Felt "Blindsided" By Bartise At The Altar
"Complete disrespect that Bartise raised his voice at my family. It had no merit for him to have done that."
Sausage Party Animated Series from Seth Rogen Headed to Amazon
Sausage Party is getting the small screen treatment. A spinoff of the 2016 animated film is headed to Amazon Prime Video. Seth Rogen, who also co-wrote the film, will return to voice his character, as well as cast members Kristin Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will also lend ther voices to the series.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Namor’s MCU arrival was ‘revealed’ in Avengers: Endgame scene
Spider-Man Far From Home trailer answers one of Avengers Endgame's biggest questions. A seemingly disposable line from Avengers: Endgame spoiled the arrival of Black Panther 2’s villain, it has emerged. Tenoch Huerta will play Namor in Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is in cinemas from Friday (11...
