10 Dr. Fate Facts Everyone Should Know Before Making Dr. Strange Comparisons

By Myan Mercado
 2 days ago

Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson's induction into the DC Extended Universe was a triumphant one. Played by Pierce Brosnan in Black Adam , many moviegoers dubbed Fate the film's biggest scene-stealer.

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

Sadly, it was only a matter of time before the enthusiastic Fate discourse shifted to "copy cat" allegations. While Marvel's Doctor Strange and DC's Doctor Fate may have a few surface-level aspects in common, it's best to get the facts right before comparing them.

Marvel Entertainment / Via youtube.com

1. Doctor Fate's First Appearance

Doctor Fate made his first appearance in "More Fun Comics #55" in May 1940, during the Golden Age of Comic Books. Meanwhile, Doctor Strange made his comic book debut in "Strange Tales no. 110" in July 1963. While the, "Who did it first?" arguments are truly nonsensical (because Google is free), it's worth noting that Fate debuted over 20 years prior to Strange's introduction.

Warner Bros. Animation

2. Origin Stories

We're all familiar with Doctor Strange's car crash origin story by now. Kent Nelson's, however, isn't common knowledge for general audiences. Plus, Black Adam didn't bother diving into its side characters' backgrounds.

Nelson and his archeologist father encountered a dormant Lord of Order (more on that later) named Nabu the Wise while exploring underground tombs in Mesopotamia. Kent released Nabu from his suspended state, but this action unleashed a toxic gas that killed his father. The Lord of Order proceeded to use Nelson as his human host via the Helmet of Fate, which is where his spirit and power reside.

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

3. Nabu's Hosts

One of the biggest differences between Strange and Fate is that the latter isn't just one person. While Kent Nelson is arguably the most notable Nabu host, he’s not the only character that's donned the Helmet of Fate. Other popular hosts include Khalid Nassour (an Egyptian-American medical student), Inza Cramer (Kent Nelson's wife), and Hector Hall (son of Hawkman and Hawkgirl), among others. Those familiar with the Young Justice cartoon have also seen characters like Zatanna Zatara and her father, Giovanni, wearing the helmet.

Warner Bros. Animation / Via youtube.com

4. The Lords of Order

The Lords of Order are god-like entities that serve as a deterrent to the Lords of Chaos. Their titles are self-explanatory, and the two forces constantly struggle for supremacy. Some of these Lords, like Nabu, can take physical form by possessing a living being (aka a host). Others commission humans to act as their agents.

Warner Bros. Animation / Via youtube.com

5. The JSA

The Justice Society of America first appeared in "All Star Comics #3" in 1940, making them the very first superhero team in comic books. Their all-star team-up inspired future superhero groups like the Justice League and Marvel's Avengers. The original members of the JSA were Hourman, the Spectre, Sandman, Atom, the Flash, Green Lantern, Hawkman, and, of course, Doctor Fate.

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

6. Justice League Affiliation

Various incarnations of Doctor Fate have joined the Justice League throughout the years. This is especially true for DC's Animated Universe, where Fate has been a League member in shows like Young Justice and Justice League Unlimited .

Warner Bros. Animation

7. Fate's Powers

Doctor Strange's abilities are borrowed; he's granted temporary access by mystical entities to harness their power and cast spells. However, Nabu is a cosmic being who has existed for a billion years. Regarding his hosts, the greater part of their powers come from simply wearing the Helmet of Fate. Of course, their physical human bodies can be destroyed, but Nabu the Wise will always live on.

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

8. Fate's Equipment

Like Doctor Strange with the Eye of Agamotto and the Cloak of Levitation, Doctor Fate has his own set of magical equipment to reinforce Nabu's hosts. The Cloak of Destiny provides the person wearing it with the power of flight, invulnerability, and super strength. The Amulet of Anubis enhances the user's sorcery, boosting magical powers like telepathic resistance and protection spells.

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

9. The Tower of Fate

The Tower of Fate — a structure with no doors or windows — was created as a safe haven for its titular sorcerer. The tower contains countless valuable artifacts and tomes, magical and non-magical. If need be, Fate can flee to the tower with a "spell of detection" that reaches beyond the multiverse. The tower can be reached by anyone aware of its location, but entering and navigating the tower is a completely different story.

Warner Bros. Animation

10. Kent Nelson's Wife

Inza Cramer dated Kent Nelson after he saved her life throughout various adventures together. When they got married, the couple started living in the Tower of Fate. They resided there for decades, retaining their youth thanks to the mystical energies of Doctor Fate. Later in her life, she became her husband's successor as Doctor Fate.

Warner Bros. Animation

