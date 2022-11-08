10 Dr. Fate Facts Everyone Should Know Before Making Dr. Strange Comparisons

We're all familiar with Doctor Strange's car crash origin story by now. Kent Nelson's, however, isn't common knowledge for general audiences. Plus, Black Adam didn't bother diving into its side characters' backgrounds.

Nelson and his archeologist father encountered a dormant Lord of Order (more on that later) named Nabu the Wise while exploring underground tombs in Mesopotamia. Kent released Nabu from his suspended state, but this action unleashed a toxic gas that killed his father. The Lord of Order proceeded to use Nelson as his human host via the Helmet of Fate, which is where his spirit and power reside.