Licking County, OH

Versatile football stars dot Licking County League list

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

NEWARK — Star players from the three Licking County League football champions were among those to earn top honors for their work this fall.

Watkins Memorial's Jace Henry was named Buckeye Division Back of the Year and teammate Colten Middendorf Defensive Lineman of the Year as the Warriors shared the title with Granville and Matt Chaykowski, who was named the Offensive Back of the Year, and Noah Musick, the Special Teams Player of the Year. Licking Heights' Andrew Schmitz was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year, Licking Valley's Connor Fee received the John McConnell Award and Granville's Wes Schroeder and Watkins' Darren Waters shared Coach of the Year.

Newark Catholic's Mason Hackett was named Cardinal Division Offensive Back of the Year and Ryan Aiello Coach of the Year, leading the Green Wave to the championship. Johnstown's Garrett Grinstead was named Defensive Lineman of the Year, and Cooper Criner Offensive Lineman of the Year, Heath's Brayden Bayles Special Teams Player of the Year and Connor Corbett Defensive Back of the Year and Lakewood's Stewart Poulnott received the John McConnell Award.

Granville's Dante Varrasso, Mikey Chaykowski, Quinn Tackett, Miles Eckenrode and Tyler Ernsberger; Watkins' DaaVion Long, Brody Lee and Patrick Carney; Licking Valley's Ayden Stalnaker, Hayden Rodgers, Trevor Croak and Logan Workman; Heights' Deuce Caldwell and Jonah Hane and Zanesville's Cannon Mercer joined Matt Chaykowski, Henry, Middendorf and Schmitz on the Buckeye first team.

NC's Connor Wright, Grant Moore, Nate Willis and Brendan Sheehan, Heath's Tannar Patterson, Kaden Green and Daylen McIntyre; Johnstown's Caleb Schneider; Lakewood's Keegan Jacks and Isaiah Mitchell; Utica's Zach Heckman and Gavin Chinn and Northridge's Lane Hess and James Kalas joined Hackett, Bayles, Corbett, Grinstead and Criner on the Cardinal first team.

Granville's Nick Purdy, Maxton Messner, Kyle Kirby and Dylan Layne; Watkins' Logan Fitch, Victor Oliver, Sean Sheehan, Luke Mumford and Ethan Pollock; Valley's Fee, Titan Priest and Seth Phelps; Heights' Logan Keller, Bobby Ruh, Grant Hoff and Jake Lopinto and Zanesville's Xavier Sowers were named to the Buckeye second team.

NC's Kyle Wright, Bradyn Ehret, Gabe Carlisle and Miller Hutchison, Heath's Reece Shriner, Conner Toomey, Paul Gould and Hayden Woodward; Johnstown's Spencer Thomson, Brody Thompson and Nathan Sheets; Lakewood's Poulnott and Adam Crawford; Utica's Justin Giffin and Jordan Hartman and Northridge's Brody Booher and Peyton Wheeler were named to the Cardinal second team.

Granville's Beckett Long, Brad Schilling and Jack Yeager; Watkins' Sam Johnson, Andre Baldwin and Caiden Rodriguez; Valley's Trent Clark, Kam Walker and Alek Diller; Heights' Reese Powell, D.J. Fillmore and Ethan Whitt and Zanesville's Drew Doyle, Dean Johnson and Noah Corbin were named to the Buckeye honorable mention list.

NC's Nico Richards, Joe Stanley and Tanner Wert, Heath's Grayson Shumate, Chase Armstead and Carter Mason; Johnstown's Jacob Myers, Ben Rader and Sam Marasek; Lakewood's Josh Hicks, Nate Lee and Hunter Crawford; Utica's Tyler Collura, Logen Fisher and Hayden Piper and Northridge's Dylan Chambers, Haedyn Parman and Drew Bingham were named to the Cardinal honorable mention list.

