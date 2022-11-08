Tracking Purdue's offense: Finding success on third down crucial in matchup against Illinois

WEST LAFAYETTE – Tracking Purdue’s offense after nine games and heading into Saturday’s showdown against No. 21 Illinois at Memorial Stadium:

ONE TAKEAWAY

The reasons for the woeful offensive performance against Iowa were plentiful.

Other than Aidan O’Connell’s two interceptions, another area stood out – lack of success on third down. Granted, what happens on first and second down can determine whether the chains keep moving on third down. The chains did not move enough against the Hawkeyes.

The Boilermakers were 2 of 16 on third down, including a string of 11 consecutive stops made by Iowa.

“That's when they got up in our face and challenged us, and we weren't able to win one-on-one battles,” coach Jeff Brohm said. “When we did, we weren't precise enough to complete the pass in those conditions. As you look back on it, we need to run the ball more on third down.”

Purdue had two rushing attempts on third down for a total of seven yards but its average distance for a first down was 7.0 yards. O’Connell was sacked three times for minus 29 yards and completed just 3 of 11 passes for 32 yards on third down.

Before the Iowa game, O’Connell was completing 64.1% of his passes on third down.

Purdue had decent success on first down running the ball. The offense generated 86 of its 87 rushing yards on first down, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, which is more than enough to stay on schedule.

However, the passing numbers on first down weren’t good. O’Connell completed 5 of 12 passes for 28 yards, putting the offense in second-and-long, which led to difficult third-down conversions.

“We were able to move the ball at times early on, and then the drives stalled, and we weren't good on third down converting,” Brohm said. “They were able to get up and guard us and we weren't precise throwing the ball.

The Boilermakers must find a formula against the Fighting Illini, who are holding opponents to a 32.5% conversion rate on third down in six Big Ten games. That number, though, is misleading.

Illinois allowed Indiana to convert 52.6% in the season opener but has held its other five Big Ten opponents to a combined 26.2% on third down. Outside of the Hoosiers converting 10 third downs, Iowa has the most against the Illini’s defense with five.

Based on the current state of the offense and facing the nation’s No. 1 defense in total yards and points allowed, Purdue has a tough challenge Saturday to keep drives moving.

“They've shut down teams and to be ranked No. 1 in the country in total defense, you're doing something really good,” Brohm said.

SEEKING IMPROVEMENTPurdue must play 'better football' to stay in hunt for Big Ten West title