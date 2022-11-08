Election Day is here. Here's what you need to know in York County

Today is the election, when voters will decide who will serve in the U.S. Senate, as governor, and in the General Assembly.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters who still have their mail-in or absentee ballots can drop them off at the York County Administration Center, 28 E. Market St., in York.

Where's my polling place?

To find out where you vote, visit vote.pa.gov .

Several polling place changes have been made in York County for the upcoming election.

They are:

Dallastown borough 1

From: Rescue Fire Company, 50 S. School Place

To: Dallastown Elementary School, 105 S. Charles St.

This venue will be hosting Dallastown 1 and Yoe. Signs will direct voters to the check-in stations.

Hanover borough 4

From: York County MH-IDD, 261 N. Franklin St.

To: St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St.

Jackson Township 1

From: Nashville Fire Company, 116 Nashville Blvd.

To: Bailey Coach, 1708 Route 116

Spring Garden Township 4

From: Bridgeway Community Church, 255 Reynolds Mill Road

To: Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania, 899 S. Richland Ave.

Yoe borough

From: Yoe Fire Company, 36 E. George St.

To: Dallastown Elementary School, 105 S. Charles St., Dallastown

York City 9-1

From: Princess Street Center, 368 W. Princess St.

To: Shiloh Baptist Church, 740 W. Locust St.

Voters from both York City 9-1 and 9-2 will cast a ballot at this location. Follow the signs on the door for the check-in stations.

Voters who haven't been to the polls in a few years can learn more online about how the voting system works in York County .

How to return your mail ballot

Voters who have not returned their no-excuse mail ballot or absentee ballot should drop it off in person at this point. It is too late to drop it in the mail because the local elections office must receive it by no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

Individuals can drop off their ballot at the York County Elections Office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The county also has been offering a drive-up and drop-off service at the York County Administrative Center, 28 E. Market St., on specific dates. The service will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters must return their own ballot.

To see if your ballot was received, visit www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/ballottracking.aspx

What if I didn't get my mail ballot?

Individuals who didn't receive their mail ballot, lost it or now want to vote in person can head to the polls.

If voters have their mail ballot packet, they need to take it with them to have it voided. They also will have to sign a declaration.

Those without a mail ballot packet will have to vote with a provisional ballot.

Election officials will be checking to see if the mail ballot was returned. If the mail ballot is confirmed, that is the one that will count.

'Utter chaos': Pa. counties hustle after Supreme Court order on mail-in ballots

How to make sure your ballot counts

The state Supreme Court recently ordered that mail-in and absentee ballots that arrive without a date or are incorrectly dated should not be counted . Mail ballot envelopes must be dated between Sept. 19 and Nov. 8, and absentee ones must be dated between Aug. 30 and Nov. 8.

To make sure your vote counts, follow the instructions provided. After filling out the ballot, place it in the secrecy envelope marked "Official Election Ballot" and seal it. Do not make any marks on the envelope.

The secrecy envelope then goes inside the pre-addressed outer return envelope. The voters declaration on the back must be signed and dated. Seal this envelope, too.

Voters who already returned a mail ballot and are concerned that it might be cancelled because of an error should contact their local elections office or the state's voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

"If you learn that your mail ballot did contain a technical error and the county will not allow you to fix it, then you should go to your polling place on Election Day and ask for a provisional ballot," Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said Monday during a news conference.

Voters also can track their ballot to see if it has been accepted or rejected. Go to www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/ballottracking.aspx

If it has been rejected, voters can head to the polls and cast a provisional ballot.

Liquor referendum on the ballot in Manchester

Voters in Manchester and Fawn Grove boroughs will decide whether the municipality will go wet.

The question on the ballot is:

"Do you favor the granting of liquor licenses for the sale of liquor" in Manchester or Fawn Grove.

How to check on results

To see the unofficial results on election night, go to the following sites:

Adams County: eveningsun.com and adamscounty.us/Dept/ElectVoteReg/Pages/ElectionResults.aspx

York County: ydr.com and yorkcountypa.gov/963/Election-Results .

Statewide: www.electionreturns.pa.gov

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Election Day is here. Here's what you need to know in York County