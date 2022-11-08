Read full article on original website
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
NMSU pushes to get younger voters to the polls in Doña Ana County
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — For the past several months, there has been a push to get younger voters to the polls at New Mexico State University and there are signs that these efforts may have paid off. There are many factors that played into the success, but the...
Texas state agency looking into handling of fuel mix-up at El Paso Circle K
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A Texas state agency is getting involved to help customers who were impacted by a fuel mix-up at a Circle K station in west El Paso. Some Circle K customers said they have been having a hard time getting in contact with Circle K after they filled up their cars with diesel fuel that was labeled as unleaded fuel.
El Paso city council District 1 race heads to run-off election
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The top two candidates for El Paso city representative for district one will head to a run-off election. District 1 representative serves El Paso’s west and Upper Valley. The district spans from the Franklin Mountains in the east, the New Mexico border to...
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor
(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
Man armed with rifle in far east El Paso sparks concerns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An armed man with a rifle walking in far east El Paso sparked concerns from residents Thursday morning. Videos of the man circulated on social media. El Paso police stated it and other law enforcement agencies were aware of the man. "There is nothing...
District 2 congressional race has no official winner while votes continue to be counted
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A set winner has yet to be announced for New Mexico's district two congressional seat and election officials told CBS4 we might not find out until November 29. The Doña Ana County Bureau of Election was still counting votes the day after election night....
West Texas Beer Fest to be held at Lowbrow Palace
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The first ever West Texas Beer Fest will take place at the new Lowbrow Palace in Downtown El Paso. Christian Yañez with West Texas Beer Fest said the event will happen at the new Lowbrow Palace location and will be a family friendly.
Veterans Day parade attracts onlookers in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Veterans in El Paso were honored Friday with a parade. El Paso Flag Across America hosted the parade along Hondo Pass Drive. Friday's event marked its 30th anniversary. A commencement ceremony followed the parade at the Old Glory Memorial in the northeast. Retired major...
Groundbreaking held for Veterans Memorial at Fabens Veterans Park
FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking was held Thursday for the Veterans Memorial that will be built at Fabens Veterans Park. The event took place at 8 a.m. with the presentation of Colors by the San Elizario High School ROTC. There were opening remarks by the Fabens Veterans Park...
Status hearing in case to remove El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales rescheduled
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A court hearing in the recall trial of El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales was pushed back to a later date. A status hearing for the judge and lawyers to discuss the logistics of preparing for the trial was set for Thursday but will now take place on Dec. 7.
New Mexico reelects Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham won reelection Tuesday to a second term by defeating Republican Mark Ronchetti on pledges to safeguard access to abortion and sustain public spending on social safety-net programs. Lujan Grisham hitched her campaign to support for abortion access as a...
1-year contract awarded to company to clean up weeds along El Paso medians
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A contract for a private company was extended to cleanup weeds throughout El Paso. City council approved a 1-year contract, estimated at $300,000 with Border TM Industries on Tuesday. The company was previously awarded an emergency contract which was due to expire. More than...
Controversial housing development in Sunland Park sparks El Paso to update traffic study
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Discussions continue on the controversial subdivision being developed near the Texas and New Mexico state line in Sunland Park. The Sun River Estates neighborhood raised concerns from El Paso residents living along Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in the Upper Valley. The new...
City of El Paso to begin renovating fire station 10 in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso joins the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Avenue, is getting much-need upgrades valued at...
Veteran who worked to ensure conservation of El Paso's natural open spaces dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Judy Ackerman who was a veteran who worked to ensure the conservation and preservation of El Paso's open spaces has passed away after a battle with cancer. The city of El Paso recognized Ackerman on Oct. 25 for benefiting both El Paso and visitors...
El Pasoans feel the impact of grocery prices as it increases 12.4 percent from last year
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Inflation in the United States eased a bit, up 7.7 percent year-over-year, however, the cost of groceries is up by 12.4 percent compared to a year ago. Consumers saw the lowest jump since December of 2021 on a month-to-month basis for groceries, up 0.4...
El Paso female first responder not only fights flames, but also stereotypes
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An El Paso Firefighter who’s not only fighting flames, is also fighting the stereotypes. Jacqueline Manriquez is the focus of this week's Breaking the Bias segment. At the end of the day, when you bunker up, I don't think you can categorize yourself...
Canutillo ISD prepares to make difficult decisions after multimillion-dollar bond rejected
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District is facing a major hurdle after voters rejected a multimillion-dollar bond. This is the second time in a row that a bond projected to cost millions of dollars for Canutillo ISD was voted down. CBS4 On Your Side sat down...
$59 monthly surcharge proposed by El Paso Water to help with infrastructure growth
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A proposal for new metered homes could leave some El Paso Water customers paying $120 monthly fee. El Paso Water discussed a new surcharge for the new developed areas in northeast, northwest and east. "Question, who should pay for growth-related projects? A question that...
1st Armored Brigade Combat Team returns to Fort Bliss from Korea
FORT BLISS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Members of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, Division returned from Korea on Veterans Day. The Brigade has been deployed for nine months as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea. Before...
