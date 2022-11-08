ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Texas state agency looking into handling of fuel mix-up at El Paso Circle K

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A Texas state agency is getting involved to help customers who were impacted by a fuel mix-up at a Circle K station in west El Paso. Some Circle K customers said they have been having a hard time getting in contact with Circle K after they filled up their cars with diesel fuel that was labeled as unleaded fuel.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso city council District 1 race heads to run-off election

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The top two candidates for El Paso city representative for district one will head to a run-off election. District 1 representative serves El Paso’s west and Upper Valley. The district spans from the Franklin Mountains in the east, the New Mexico border to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor

(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
TEXAS STATE
cbs4local.com

Man armed with rifle in far east El Paso sparks concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An armed man with a rifle walking in far east El Paso sparked concerns from residents Thursday morning. Videos of the man circulated on social media. El Paso police stated it and other law enforcement agencies were aware of the man. "There is nothing...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

West Texas Beer Fest to be held at Lowbrow Palace

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The first ever West Texas Beer Fest will take place at the new Lowbrow Palace in Downtown El Paso. Christian Yañez with West Texas Beer Fest said the event will happen at the new Lowbrow Palace location and will be a family friendly.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Veterans Day parade attracts onlookers in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Veterans in El Paso were honored Friday with a parade. El Paso Flag Across America hosted the parade along Hondo Pass Drive. Friday's event marked its 30th anniversary. A commencement ceremony followed the parade at the Old Glory Memorial in the northeast. Retired major...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Groundbreaking held for Veterans Memorial at Fabens Veterans Park

FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking was held Thursday for the Veterans Memorial that will be built at Fabens Veterans Park. The event took place at 8 a.m. with the presentation of Colors by the San Elizario High School ROTC. There were opening remarks by the Fabens Veterans Park...
FABENS, TX
cbs4local.com

New Mexico reelects Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham won reelection Tuesday to a second term by defeating Republican Mark Ronchetti on pledges to safeguard access to abortion and sustain public spending on social safety-net programs. Lujan Grisham hitched her campaign to support for abortion access as a...
NEW MEXICO STATE
cbs4local.com

1-year contract awarded to company to clean up weeds along El Paso medians

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A contract for a private company was extended to cleanup weeds throughout El Paso. City council approved a 1-year contract, estimated at $300,000 with Border TM Industries on Tuesday. The company was previously awarded an emergency contract which was due to expire. More than...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso to begin renovating fire station 10 in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso joins the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Avenue, is getting much-need upgrades valued at...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1st Armored Brigade Combat Team returns to Fort Bliss from Korea

FORT BLISS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Members of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, Division returned from Korea on Veterans Day. The Brigade has been deployed for nine months as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea. Before...
FORT BLISS, TX

