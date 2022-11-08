Tomorrow evening Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, brings to our readers the new opera by Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek. It is a thriller about social rejection, the abuse of power and echo chambers. Based on an original story by Jordan Tannahill, The Listeners is inspired by an identified phenomenon, the ‘global hum’. Here is Missy Mazzoli talking about the ‘hum’. Mark the date in your diaries for tomorrow 1900 CET/ 1800 London/ 1300 New York.

