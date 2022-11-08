Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Covent Garden bans the man who booed boy singer
Two tweets from the ROH about last night’s deplorable incident. Malakai is pictured here with Scott Price, his music teacher at Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School.
Slipped Disc
New opera – The Listeners
Tomorrow evening Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, brings to our readers the new opera by Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek. It is a thriller about social rejection, the abuse of power and echo chambers. Based on an original story by Jordan Tannahill, The Listeners is inspired by an identified phenomenon, the ‘global hum’. Here is Missy Mazzoli talking about the ‘hum’. Mark the date in your diaries for tomorrow 1900 CET/ 1800 London/ 1300 New York.
Slipped Disc
Exclusive: Royal Albert Hall in talks to run the Coliseum
We have received a Whitehall leak about secret talks being held between the Department of Digital Culture Media and Sport about the future of the Coliseum theatre after the eeparture of English National Opera. The plan is for the RAH not to own the Coli but to manage it. The...
Slipped Disc
The people united have never sounded so powerful
The American composer Frederic Rzewski, living in Italy until his death last year, was prompted by the 1973 overthrow of Chilean president Salvador Allende to compose 36 variations on the fallen regime’s populist campaign song, El pueblo unido jamas sera vencido. Despite lasting almost an hour and containing episodes...
Slipped Disc
Composer-to-peer deal
The US composer Doron Hagen has signed over 30 years’ worth of his compositions to Peermusic Classical. Thatis six operas and some 150 other works by Hagen: symphonies and concertos, 8 piano trios and 3 string quartets, many choral and vocal works – both single songs and collections, including the recent cycle The Art of Song – and the new operafilms Orson Rehearsed and 9/10: Love Before the Fall.
Slipped Disc
Unpopular post: The case for closing ENO
The defence of English National Opera by its chairman and chief executive boils down to this:. 1 ENO should have been given more notice of closure. 3 ENO brings employment to London musicians. The third cause must not be taken lightly. The Arts Council has allocated £17 million in tail-off...
