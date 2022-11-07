ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear

A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
CHOTEAU, MT
The Independent

Grandmother, 97, whose photo went viral after her home was damaged in Kentucky floods passes away

A Kentucky woman who survived a harrowing rescue during the state’s devastating flooding this summer has died.A photo of Mae Amburgey, a 97-year-old resident of Ermine, Kentucky, sitting in her flooded home had gone viral over the summer after her granddaughter posted it on social media, begging someone to come to the rescue.Ms Amburgey survived, but her home sustained serious damage from the floods and she hadn’t been able to go back, reports the Lexington Herald-Leader.“I believe she died of a broken heart,” her granddaughter, Missy Amburgey Crovetti, told the paper.As heavy rains hit eastern Kentucky in late July,...
KENTUCKY STATE
caandesign.com

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know. Who’s considered a squatter in Kentucky? The legal definition of squatting varies depending on where you live. In some states, such as California, squatters are defined as people who move into an abandoned property and begin living there without permission. In other states, such as Kentucky and Florida, squatters are defined as people who move into a residence without the owner’s permission but intend to live there permanently or sell the property later. In both cases, squatters are considered trespassers. Keep reading to find out some squatters rights in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in Louisiana: Where They Live & How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in Louisiana: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Louisiana is a popular state known for its vast system of swamps and bayous. Louisiana is home to made fascinating animals, but one that is particularly abundant is snakes. With approximately 47 species of snakes in the state, then you’re sure to come across one at some point. Seven are these snakes are venomous and one of the most common is the distinctive cottonmouth. So join us as we learn all about cottonmouths in Louisiana, including where they live, what they look like, and how likely you are to get bitten by one!
LOUISIANA STATE
Sara B

This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky

Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy