Custom Loadouts are indeed back in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Since its debut in the original Warzone experience, the concept of gathering your own preset loadout is arguably what made the game stand out within the battle royale genre. You drop in, make do with what RNG blesses you with, and then trade in your hard-earned resources for the meta-defined tools you feel will help you snowball the rest of the way to a win. While this concept is technically back in Warzone 2, it does appear Infinity Ward has added a major twist.

1 DAY AGO