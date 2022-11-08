ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Tree of Hope to host toy drive at St. Cloud regional airport next month

By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qadgh_0j2poNPZ00

Tree of Hope will host volunteers Dec. 3 at the St Cloud Airport where toys will be collected, sorted and prepared to be given to hospitalized children. Volunteers will take bags of toys and deliver them to their assigned hospitals.

Tree of Hope is looking for new, unwrapped toys for infants to 18-year-olds. Tree of Hope collects, distributes and donates toys to hospitals across Minnesota and western Wisconsin for children during the winter holidays.

"Our donations are down considerably by this time [of the year]," said Deb Klier, Tree of Hope secretary and treasurer. "Normally we've had a lot more donations coming in and we're attributing it to partially the economy."

In an email, Klier added that many groups and organizations collect toys and bring them to the collection site. So what is purchased by donated money is only a portion of the toys that are sent out to the hospitals.

Monetary donations can be made through the Tree of Hope website at holidaytreeofhope.org/donation via PayPal. The website also contains information to mail a check. All monetary donations for toys go directly to the purchase of toys and sponsorship donations go to cover costs of the organization's 501(c)(3) status and supplies needed to support programs.

"This year, any kind of monetary donation we'd like to have [must be] before Nov. 21... so that we'd have time to shop for this year." Klier said. She also said any monetary donation that is made afterwards would go to next year.

Klier also mentioned other ways to donate such as AmazonSmile which will donate 0.5% of the price of whatever a customer purchases to a charity of their choice. Tree of Hope is an option for AmazonSmile. People can also find Tree of Hope on the GiveMN.org website as one of the charities participating in the annual Give to the Max Day which is taking place Nov. 17.

Tree of Hope was started in Nary in 1990 by Dr. Ray and Celeste Shefland, who noticed many children spending time in the hospital over the holidays. Tree of Hope, a 501(c)(3), has grown to include 38 hospitals in Minnesota, western Wisconsin, five Ronald McDonald Houses and two children shelters. In 2021, Klier said they donated around 3,000 toys to those locations.

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City

An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Feds: 31 Kids Found Working Overnight On Meat Plant “Kill Floors”

(Washington, DC) — Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at least 31 children employed to clean industrial equipment. A Labor Department complaint said at least two child workers suffered caustic chemical burns and other injuries while working on the floor where cattle are butchered at a plant in Grand Island, Nebraska. Investigators said they found child workers also at two plants in Minnesota.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kat Kountry 105

Keep an Eye Out for Snowy Owls in Central Minnesota

The Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program shared on Facebook that snowy owls like to spend their winters in the top half of our state:. Snowy owls will be arriving in Minnesota over the next few weeks. During the summer, they nest in the arctic tundra of northern Canada and Alaska. From early November to late March, some migrate south to Minnesota to hunt voles, mice, and other small animals.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Gov. Walz announces funding to help new farmers purchase land

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Thursday a new grant program to support Minnesotans purchasing their first farm. According to the announcement, the grant program will be managed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and will offer dollar-for-dollar matching up to $15,000 for qualified small farmers to purchase farmland.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Snowstorm on the way in northern Minnesota

(Chanhassen MN-) It's going to start feeling like winter in Minnesota after several warm days. National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Carletta says temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30 statewide and some areas are getting snow:. Your browser does not support the audio element. High winds could cause blowing...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: Snow showers northern Minnesota, temperatures drop across state

MINNEAPOLIS -- A NEXT Weather Alert issued Thursday continues into Friday as temperatures continue to drop around the state and snow showers the north.Winter weather advisories are still in effect for northern Minnesota through noon Friday as snow will start to taper off. Travel up north is expected to be difficult due to low visibility, blowing snow and slippery conditions.According to reports from the National Weather Service, Malung, Minnesota saw 11 inches of snow. Other areas in the northwestern part of the state, like Roseau, saw reports of 7.5 to 11 inches of snow.A little further south in Bemidji, WCCO...
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota

NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Felon Indicted for Shooting at Store Clerk

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Duluth felon has been indicted for a felony firearm violation connected to the shooting of a store clerk in September. Court documents say 32-year-old Joseph Butler entered a gas station in Duluth and argued with the clerk over change from a purchase Butler made. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says Butler then walked behind the counter and punched the clerk.
DULUTH, MN
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy