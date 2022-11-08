Read full article on original website
Lake Mendota gains new dog park; pickleball court
MENDOTA – Plenty of upgrades have happened at Lake Mendota over the last few weeks, with more on the way. The construction of the new dog park has for the most part been completed, and surfacing of the new pickleball court and installation of the nets should happen by springtime. At the Mendota City Council Meeting on Monday night it was announced that the city will be using $150,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to construct another public restroom building at the park. The replacement of one roof is already underway at one of the public restroom buildings at Lake Mendota.
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County
MALTA – A utility worker is dead in DeKalb County after an incident involving electricity. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called around 1 PM Thursday to Malta Road north of Twombly Road, where an individual was pronounced dead at the scene from being electrocuted. The death is under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Coroner’s Office. The identification of the worker is being held pending notification of next of kin.
Area schools experiencing flu outbreak
MENDOTA – Mendota, like many other area school districts this week, are experiencing a flu outbreak. The LaSalle County Health Department and the IDPH ask that to prevent further spread, they recommend that your child stay home from school if experiencing flu or cold symptoms. You should also consider keeping your child home for an extra day if the have a stuffy or runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache or stomach ache. A child who has a fever should remain at home until “fever free” for a minimum of 24 hours. For more information on how you can combat the flu, visit the IDPH website.
OSHA proposes fines against Caterpillar after worker death
MAPLETON, Ill. (AP) — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed fines of more than $145,000 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron in June. The Peoria County coroner said 39-year-old Steven Dierkes of Peoria died instantly after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton foundry. The foundry manufactures cast iron engine components. The OSHA investigation found Wednesday that “the foundry routinely exposed employees to unprotected fall hazards” while they worked within 4 feet of containers of molten iron. Caterpillar has 15 business days penalties to comply, request a conference or contest the findings.
Swap Shop 11/11/22
CHRISTMAS SALE Saturday, November 19 from 8 am to 1 pm, at United Methodist Church of Plano, 219 N. Hale Street, Plano, IL. Snowmen, Christmas trees, lights, ornaments, dishes, tins, stocking hangers, nativity sets, outdoor decorations, wrapping supplies, and much more. All items are on a donation basis unless marked.
Massner scores 19 in Western Illinois’ win over Rockford
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner scored 19 points as Western Illinois beat Rockford 113-56. Massner added eight assists for the Leathernecks. Jesiah West and Quinlan Bennett recorded 12 points. Kevin Diemer led the way for the Regents with 10 points and nine rebounds. Western Illinois visits DePaul on Friday.
Bureau County turnout over 50% for Mid-Term contest
PRINCETON – Over 54% of eligible voters went to the polls in Bureau County on Tuesday to settle state and local races. Republican Matthew S. Eggers garnered more votes over challenger Democrat Dylan Benavidez in the County Clerk and Recorder race.
Strong turnout in LaSalle County settles local races on the ballot
OTTAWA – With a turnout of over 55%, LaSalle County residents went to the polls yesterday to choose the winner of a number of local races. Jennifer Ebner beat incumbant Lori Bongartz for County Clerk. In contested county board races Joanne McNally beat Stephen Carlson in District 1, Ray Gatza came out ahead of Carolyn Moore in District 9, Joseph Oscepinski Jr. beat Glen R. Pratt in District 10, and Joseph Witczak topped Rick O’Sadnick in District 11. Other county board races included Mike Kasap beating Crystal Loughran in District 13, William Brown Jr getting more votes than Joseph Panzica Jr in District 16, Pamela Beckett with a narrow win over Lloyd Chapman in District 18 and former LaSalle County Board Chair Jerry Hicks fell to Stephen Aubry in District 22. In District 25 Ronald Blue beat Fred Nimke.
Finalists named for next Illinois Valley Community College President
OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College board recently named Dr. Tracy Morris and Dr. Matthew Seaton as finalists for the college presidency to replace Dr. Jerry Corcoran who is retiring June 30. The public will have an opportunity to meet the candidates next week at public forums in...
Credle, Lynch help N. Illinois rally, beat W. Michigan 24-21
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jaiden Credle ran 36 times for 136 yards and touchdown, Justin Lynch scored on a 9-yard run in the closing seconds and Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan 24-21. Lynch finished with 83 yards rushing on six carries for Northern Illinois (3-7, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). Treyson Bourguet ran for a 16-yard touchdown for Western Michigan (3-7, 2-4) in the first quarter, Sean Tyler added a 3-yard TD run that made it 14-10 just before halftime and Bourguet threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Sambucci that gave the Broncos a 21-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.
