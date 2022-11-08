Read full article on original website
Harvey man charged with murder after South Chicago shooting in July
Police say Rhashey Ford was arrested on Thursday for fatally shooting a man and wounding a woman on July 2 this summer. The shooting happened in the 9000 block of South...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old boy charged in connection to death of man in East Garfield Park
The 17-year-old boy faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle. According to Chicago police, the teen was arrested Wednesday after being...
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Chicago McDonald's on 95th Street, Lafayette
A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting outside a Chicago McDonald's Thursday afternoon, police said.
South Suburban Family Mourns Death Of Teenage Boy Found Shot in Driveway
The family of Tymon Wilson is now grieving and mourning his death after police say the 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in his family's driveway in south suburban Matteson on Monday morning. "He's touched everybody's soul, everybody that he came across—he's a light in everybody's life," said his...
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on porch in Bronzeville ID'd, authorities say
A 56-year-old man was sitting on a porch when someone opened fire, killing him, police said. He has been identified.
Chicago shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured in Rogers Park
Chicago police said one man was killed and two more were injured in a triple shooting in Rogers Park Wednesday night.
Motorcyclist hit, killed in Bronzeville crash ID'd, authorities say
Some CTA buses have to be rerouted due to the investigation.
Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash; CTA buses affected: Chicago police
Some CTA buses have to be rerouted due to the investigation.
NBC Chicago
Man Confesses to Gruesome Killing After Dismembered Body Parts Found in Chicago; Police Still Searching for Some Remains
Gruesome details surrounding the killing and dismemberment of a Chicago man were revealed in court Tuesday as a 56-year-old man confessed to the murder of his longtime acquaintance. Austin resident Judson Taylor is being held without bail days after waiving his Miranda rights and vividly confessing to the killing and...
Carjacking suspects hospitalized after I-55 chase ends in crash on SW Side: Illinois State Police
An I-55 police chase ended in a crash early Friday morning, ISP said.
Chicago man who lost son to gun violence helps family with 3 brothers shot
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four days after three Chicago brothers were shot, family and friends are trying to track down the gunman, offering a big reward and passing out flyers.Among them, a Chatham father who lost his son to gun violence. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with him and the push to find his son's killer. "That was his 16th birthday, I remember now." Memories quilted on a blanket. that Rodney White-El will cherish. "This was in front of the steakhouse. That's what he liked, that's what he liked. He was well dressed. He was always into dressing himself."...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting man at gas station during argument
Cordell Evans, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, four felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four felony counts of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
3 shot, 1 fatally outside McDonald's on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, one fatally Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:47 p.m., police say two men and a woman were on the sidewalk outside the McDonald's at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. A 29-year-old man sustained gunshot...
Motorcyclist killed by driver making U-turn on South Side: police
CHICAGO — A motorcyclist was killed by a driver attempting to make a U-turn on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police. The incident happened in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove around 2:37 a.m. Thursday. Police said the male driver of a sedan was making a U-turn when his vehicle struck a […]
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man found guilty of attempted murder in Kane County
A Kane County jury has found a Montgomery man guilty of multiple charges including attempted murder. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says the jury took about one and half hours to decide on a guilty verdict for 43-year-old Enrique B. Jaquez, of Montgomery. Prosecutors say...
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old girl shot inside parked vehicle in Englewood, police say
A teen girl was shot inside a parked vehicle on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Man killed, 2 others injured in shooting near McDonald’s in Roseland
CHICAGO — A man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting near a McDonald's Thursday afternoon in Roseland, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on West 95th Street near South Lafayette Avenue. Police said the people were on the sidewalk when an unknown person shot them. […]
Parents want answers after adult son was critically injured in Indiana house explosion
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last month, an explosion leveled a house in Lake Station, Indiana.Trapped under the debris was aa severely injured man, and that man's parents are now fighting to get a better understanding of what caused the house to explode.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, Dale Heintz Jr. – the man who was injured in the house explosion on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station – remains at the University of Chicago Medical Center four weeks later. He has undergone three surgeries after suffering burns over his hands and face.Meanwhile, his parents are still looking for clarity...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with stabbing, dismembering person whose remains were found separately in West Side alleys
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged Tuesday in the fatal stabbing and dismemberment of an alleged drug dealer whose remains were found over five days in alleys close to the suspect's home in Austin. Judson Taylor, 56, was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Kevin Perry...
