Democrats sweep state offices in November Mid-Terms
SPRINGFIELD – The four major statewide offices that don’t involve the Governor’s mansion were swept by Democrats on Tuesday. Attorney General Kwame Raoul defeated challenger Thomas G. DeVore. Comptroller Susana Mendoza was re-elected over Republican Shannon Teresi, and Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs toppled Republican Tom Demmer. Replacing the retiring Jesse White as the new Secretary of State will be Democrat Alexi Giannoulias, who beat challenger Republican Dan Brady.
Area Illinois House races settled in newly drawn districts
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Lauren Underwood wins has won reelection to U.S. House in Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, beating challenger Republican Scott Gryder. In the 16th Congressional District, Republican Darin LaHood garnered more votes than Democrat Lisa Haderlein.
Collective Bargaining Amendment passes in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – The measure that would amend the state constitution to guarantee workers the right to organize and bargain collectively passed with around 60% of Illinois residents voting in favor of the proposal. Unions and pro-industry groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights as U.S. union ranks have grown. They view it as a way to ensure that workers will always be able to use their collective clout to secure better pay, hours and working conditions.
More than 1.5 million Illinois residents have received Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced that more than 1.5 million people in Illinois have received a dose of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were authorized for use in September, with about 160,000 doses administered in the last week. The state also reported that it has surpassed the 25 million threshold for total COVID-19 vaccinations. With the Thanksgiving holidays fast approaching, the IDPH is strongly urging everyone to fully protect themselves and their loved ones by making sure they are up-to-date with a COVID-19 booster and a flu shot before gathering with family and friends.
Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund offering grants for those behind on homeowner expenses
SPRINGFIELD – Homeowners struggling to keep up with housing payments may now apply for up to $60,000 in assistance, doubling the assistance previously available. The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund is now open to support qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments and related expenses due to financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible households may apply for grants for past-due mortgage payments, property tax, property insurance and homeowner and/or condo association fees.
