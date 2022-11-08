SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced that more than 1.5 million people in Illinois have received a dose of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were authorized for use in September, with about 160,000 doses administered in the last week. The state also reported that it has surpassed the 25 million threshold for total COVID-19 vaccinations. With the Thanksgiving holidays fast approaching, the IDPH is strongly urging everyone to fully protect themselves and their loved ones by making sure they are up-to-date with a COVID-19 booster and a flu shot before gathering with family and friends.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO