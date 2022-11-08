Polls close in Ohio, results to come soon

The polls have opened in Ohio for Election Day as Ohioans decide races for governor , U.S. Senate and other statewide and local issues.

On Monday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that Ohio voters set a record this year for early voting in a nonpresidential election year.

More than 1.55 million Ohioans either voted early in-person or requested a mail-in absentee ballot for this election. "This is an increase of 3.9% over the previous record set in 2018," according to the Secretary of State's office.

The data includes all ballots received through 2 p.m. Monday, when early in-person voting ended across the state.

In-person early voting saw big increa se

The main reason for Ohio's record-breaking early voting numbers was the increase in in-person early voting at county boards of elections. As of the end of early in-person voting on Monday, 549,771 people voted in person compared to 429,521 at the same point in 2018.

What are we voting for today?

On the statewide ballot , Ohio voters will choose a governor , attorney general , secretary of state , treasurer , auditor , and a U.S. senator , a new Ohio Supreme Court chief justice, two state supreme court justices , and decide two ballot proposals. Issue 1 focuses on bail reform . Issue 2 would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections.

Locally, voters will choose members of Congress, state lawmakers and some county and local offices. You may also have local issues on your ballot.

Where do I vote?

Ohio voters can find their assigned polling locations in each county on the Ohio Secretary of State's website at www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/polling-location .

When will polls close in Ohio?

Polls will close today at 7:30 p.m.

When will election results come out?

Election results from races with a clear winner will be released soon after the polls close at 7:30 p.m. Closer races might take longer to tabulate.

Can I still turn in my absentee ballot on Election Day in Ohio?

Yes. Absentee ballots that have not already been mailed in can be returned to your local county board of elections until polls close at 7:30 p.m. Do not take your absentee ballot to a polling location.

However, if you've requested an absentee ballot but instead choose to vote at your assigned polling location on Election Day, you will have to vote using a provisional ballot — a ballot that won't be counted until election officials are able to verify your eligibility to vote at that particular precinct.

What are midterm elections?

Midterm elections are the even-year elections between presidential elections. In Ohio, the midterm election is also when the governor and statewide executive offices are elected.

When is the next presidential election?

Today's election is a midterm election. The next presidential election will be held Nov. 5, 2024.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections made changes in September to 29 voting precincts in seven different cities, affecting over 24,000 voters, according to ABC News 5 Cleveland.

Voters were mailed letters in September notifying them of the changes and flyers were put up in local libraries in October, but the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections did not publish information online about the changes until just four days before the election, Ohio Capital Journal reported .

A map of recent polling location changes can be found at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website .

Election officials: everyone still in line after polls close will get to vote

With under half an hour until polls close in Ohio and some voters reporting hours-long lines, election officials say everyone in line by the time polls close will still get the opportunity to vote.

Some Cuyahoga County voters have reported wait times estimated to be as long as two hours in some polling locations.

This story will be updated throughout the day if there are any major voting issues around the state.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Polls close in Ohio, results to come soon