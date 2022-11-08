ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant

 3 days ago

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7.

Keith Johnson / KNN

Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim in unknown condition to a local hospital.

LAPD officers were seen searching through a vehicle in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box about 100 feet from where the victim was found with a gunshot wound.

LAPD is investigating the incident.

