Fingerprints on car door land 3 Lakeland men in jail, deputies say
Three Lakeland men were charged in a string of vehicle burglaries after one of them accidentally left his mark on one of the targets, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Man shot by Winter Haven officer while trying to run him over, police say
A man was shot by a Winter Haven police officer Thursday morning.
Man, woman electrocuted in Orange County were twin siblings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man and woman who died after being electrocuted by a downed powerline in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings, their father told Channel 9. Their father identified the twins as Khalil and Kiana Sapp. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
UPDATE: Eastbound I-4 reopens in Seminole County after 2 hurt in rollover crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash has part of the eastbound I-4 shut down for several hours Friday morning. I-4 is now reopened in Seminole County. Seminole County Fire Rescue said two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of them rolled during the collision. Officials said...
Watch: Sanford police seek help identifying car involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police released a video Thursday showing a car that they believe may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said the crash happened...
18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of friend, 17, at Casselberry home, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of his friend at a Casselberry home in July, according to police. The Casselberry Police Department said Hunter Michael Hill faces a manslaughter charge stemming from the shooting of Isaiah Santiago, 17. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
Alabama woman’s debit card alert while making police report leads to arrest of 3 men
DAPHNE, Ala. — A debit card fraud alert helped police in Alabama capture three men suspected of stealing several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and possibly involved with several car break-ins, authorities said. Daphne Police Capt. Brian Gulsby said a woman was at a school event at the...
FHP: 2 dead, 1 injured after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there was a deadly crash on Thursday morning. Around 5:44 a.m., the crash happened at the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 266. Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driving on the turnpike swerved towards an inside shoulder after...
Man run over, killed by car in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed after he was run over by a car in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole...
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County
UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
Troopers: Man dies after truck, patrol car strike him along SR 417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving a pedestrian along State Road 417 turned deadly Wednesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to SR 417 near Orange Blossom Trail shortly before 6 a.m. At the scene, they determined a man was in the outside lane of southbound...
Deputies arrest man behind at least 9 Osceola vacation rental break-ins, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The man responsible for at least nine break-ins at rental properties in Osceola County, including one that became violent, is now locked up, according to Sheriff Marcos Lopez. Lopez announced the arrest Monday afternoon at a news conference at the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrested...
Deputies: Pedestrian dies after falling in front of car in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after stumbling in front of an oncoming car Monday night near Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 98 North near the Duff Road intersection. Deputies say a 46-year-old...
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Lakeland, sheriff’s office needs information
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is seeking more information about a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 4 near Lakleand.
Man dies after falling in front of oncoming car near Lakeland: sheriff’s office
A Lakeland man walking along a road in unincorporated Polk County was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night, according to the sheriff's office.
Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
