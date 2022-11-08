ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Hickory woman killed in crash on NC highway; Newton man charged

By Mike Andrews
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vaXgo_0j2pkdCF00

NEWTON, N.C. (WJZY) — A Hickory woman was killed in a crash after a driver turned in front of her on N.C. 16 in Catawba County on Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at Mount Olive Church Road.

Authorities said 25-year-old Gerald Vue, of Newton, was driving a Toyota FJ Cruiser north on the road when he attempted to turn left onto Mount Olive Church Road. Troopers said Vue failed to yield the right-of-way and collided with a southbound Nissan Versa.

1 killed, another hurt after serious crash on I-77 in south Charlotte

The driver of the Nissan, 30-year-old Gabrielle Christine Dyal of Hickory, died at the scene. Troopers said she was not restrained by a seatbelt.

A 25-year-old passenger in the Toyota suffered minor injuries. Vue was not injured.

Highway Patrol said Vue was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. He was issued a $75,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Killed in Iredell County Accident

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has died after a crash in Iredell County. The accident happened on Thursday evening around 7:15 p.m. on US 70 near Triplett Road. Troopers say Shaun Pace, of Salisbury, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of US 70 when he ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree. The accident caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

2 men accused of murder in Statesville cold case, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two men accused of murder in a fatal robbery from 1992 are now in custody in Iredell County, Statesville Police announced this week. The charges stem from an alleged robbery at a home on Washington Street in Statesville. Police say Willie Gene Allison and Michael Scott, III, were both shot and killed during the robbery, and a third man was shot but survived.
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Victims Identified in Wrong-Way Crash on I-85 in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Four people have died after a wrong-way accident in Cabarrus County. The crash happened after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The North Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened on I-85 in the southbound lane near mile marker 61 in Kannapolis. Troopers say, a 2016 Nissan...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

Victim of fiery DWI crash in Forsyth County continues recovery, bakery holding benefit for medical bills

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Lauren Krell’s life was changed in a fiery crash, but her fighting spirit was not broken.  According to Winston-Salem Police, an impaired driver was speeding and driving recklessly when he crossed the center line hitting Krell’s SUV head-on along Skylark Road, just north of Pfafftown. “She survived being trapped in a burning car […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Fatal crash blocks I-485 outer in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a wreck Thursday afternoon on Interstate 485 outer in southwest Charlotte, officials said. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted at 4:17 p.m. that the outer loop was closed at the Interstate 77 South interchange near Pineville. Expect delays...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

2 men charged in 30-year-old NC cold case murder, robbery

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — Two men are facing charges in connection to a 1992 murder and robbery at a home in Statesville, according to the Statesville Police Department. Police Chief David Onley announced on August 4, 2022, that 50-year-old Reaco Wesley Burton and 54-year-old Sheldon Demetrius Summers would face several charges related to the shooting. […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County

UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WSOC Charlotte

Both suspects caught after deadly shooting at bus stop in Concord, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — The second suspect wanted after a fatal shooting at a bus stop in Concord last month has been arrested, sources told Channel 9 on Thursday. Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn was arrested in Charlotte for his alleged role in the killing. He was one of two suspects accused in the incident, but he had eluded authorities until now. He’s facing a murder charge after the death of 31-year-old Travoris Richardson.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Meet the newest canine of the Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has a new Canine Unit member. Meet Groot, a 15-month-old German shorthaired pointer. Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team after completing the Canine Training Academy in a few weeks. He will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Hospitalized After Shooting In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting near University City Thursday, according to MEDIC. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call for service for a gunshot wound in the 10900 block of University City Boulevard, which is near Harris Houston Road, around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy