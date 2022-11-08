Hickory woman killed in crash on NC highway; Newton man charged
NEWTON, N.C. (WJZY) — A Hickory woman was killed in a crash after a driver turned in front of her on N.C. 16 in Catawba County on Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at Mount Olive Church Road.
Authorities said 25-year-old Gerald Vue, of Newton, was driving a Toyota FJ Cruiser north on the road when he attempted to turn left onto Mount Olive Church Road. Troopers said Vue failed to yield the right-of-way and collided with a southbound Nissan Versa.
The driver of the Nissan, 30-year-old Gabrielle Christine Dyal of Hickory, died at the scene. Troopers said she was not restrained by a seatbelt.
A 25-year-old passenger in the Toyota suffered minor injuries. Vue was not injured.
Highway Patrol said Vue was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. He was issued a $75,000 secured bond.
