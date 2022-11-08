Read full article on original website
Milwaukee freeway shooting; 44-year-old man arrested
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, Nov. 10 the arrest of a 44-year-old man suspected of firing shots from a vehicle into another vehicle on Interstate 94 on Wednesday evening. A news release says shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Milwaukee County 911/Dispatch Center received...
Racine drug bust: Man arrested, $30K worth of fentanyl-laced tablets seized
The Racine County Sheriff's Office arrested a 26-year-old Racine man and seized thousands of fentanyl-laced tablets worth over $30,000 during a drug bust on Thursday.
Victim claims she was drugged, stolen from in Racine dating app scheme
A victim in an apparent scheme involving dating apps claims she was drugged by a man and woke up missing hundreds of dollars from her checking account.
44-year-old man arrested after vehicle struck by gunfire on I-94
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has arrested a 44-year-old man in connection to Wednesday's shooting on I-94.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police pursuit; 2 in custody
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody early Thursday morning, Nov. 10 following a police pursuit in West Allis. Suspected cocaine and heroin along with two handguns were found in the vehicle. According to police, West Allis officers observed a black Audi that was listed as stolen...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Suspect wanted in two separate robberies on Milwaukee's west side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man claiming to have a gun was able to pull off two robberies on Milwaukee's west side within 20 minutes. Detectives need your help finding the suspect. Take a look at this picture. This was from the day these robberies happened on the morning of...
News Channel Nebraska
Five people dead over the course of a week in Walworth County due to vehicle crashes
Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2017/06/12/people-dead-week-walworth-county-due-vehicle-crashes. For more than a week multiple crashes in Walworth County has claimed the lives of five people. Last Monday an Elkhorn woman was killed when a car ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle she was riding in. “Allen Griffin, 32, of Delavan was driving eastbound on Territorial Road about 6 a.m., failed to […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire; cause under investigation
RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Tuesday, Nov. 8 responded to the scene of house fire near 9th Street and Wisconsin Avenue in Racine. Upon arrival at the fire, flames were visible at the rear of the single-family dwelling. The fire burned portions of the exterior and interior of the house. Officials say the fire had traveled through the walls, attic and eaves.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee squad rollover crash, woman honored for helping officers
MILWAUKEE - Police officers and citizens were recognized for their bravery Wednesday night, Nov. 9. The Milwaukee Police Department handed out awards to those who went above and beyond. Sara Ninham said she was in the right place at the right time when an MPD squad was hit near Holton...
wlip.com
Second Zion Homicide Reported, While Victim in First is Identified
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating a second homicide that took place over the weekend. Officials say they were dispatched on Sunday evening to the 21-hundred block of Bethesda Boulevard for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found an adult male dead of multiple gunshot wounds. Another adult male who lived in the residence was later located in Chicago, and was brought back to Zion for questioning, though no arrest has been announced. A double shooting in the city also took place on Saturday night leaving one teen dead and another injured. Both murders remain under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
wearegreenbay.com
50+ traffic stops, several arrests made south of Fond du Lac County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin conducted a focused patrol that led to over 50 traffic stops and several arrests on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 51 traffic stops were initiated between the Washington County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Germantown Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
seehafernews.com
Student Stabbed At Racine High School
Police in Racine say a stabbing at Case High School looks to be random. Officers rushed to the school yesterday afternoon after getting a 911 call about a student who was stabbed. Investigators say the victim is 16 years old, and the suspect is 16, police say he brought the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha bar shooting: Kendal Readus arrested in Georgia
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kendal Readus – one of two men charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September, was arrested just outside of Atlanta, Georgia Thursday, Nov. 10 by the South East Regional United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stabbing near 24th and Hopkins; Milwaukee police seek alleged thief
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was injured in a stabbing on the city's north side Tuesday night, Nov. 8. Police said someone stole from a business near 24th and Hopkins around 8:45 p.m. The 22-year-old victim was stabbed after confronting the alleged thief; he was later taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police update cause of death for mother in Wisconsin fire
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — A woman thought by police to have been killed by her husband along with her four children who were found dead after a fire at their Wisconsin apartment last month actually died by suicide, officials said Monday. Initially, the deaths were thought to be the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Kenosha police chief selected; Patrick Patton takes charge Jan. 1, 2023
KENOSHA, Wis. - The City of Kenosha Police and Fire Commission announced on Monday, Nov. 7 the selection of Patrick Patton as the Kenosha Police Department’s next police chief. A news release says Capt. Patrick Patton has been a member of the Kenosha Police Department for 16 years. During...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man killed and dismembered his drug dealer, prosecutors say
CHICAGO — A West Side man killed, froze, and dismembered his long-time drug dealer after a series of physical fights that stemmed at least in part from his dissatisfaction with the prices he was being charged for narcotics, prosecutors said Tuesday. Judson Taylor, 56, was “impressed” with his ability...
Girl, 7, shot amid gunfire exchange in Waukegan
A 25-year-old Waukegan man is charged for his role in the shooting.
At least 25 bullets pierced through home as mother and children slept
Mother shared photos of walls and doors inside her home near 76th and Hampton, riddled with bullets. She says she can't bring her children back there.
Fatal crash: Pedestrian struck, killed in Oak Lawn, police say
Lane closures on 95th Street will be in place for the remainder of Tuesday evening.
