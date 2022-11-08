ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee freeway shooting; 44-year-old man arrested

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, Nov. 10 the arrest of a 44-year-old man suspected of firing shots from a vehicle into another vehicle on Interstate 94 on Wednesday evening. A news release says shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Milwaukee County 911/Dispatch Center received...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police pursuit; 2 in custody

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody early Thursday morning, Nov. 10 following a police pursuit in West Allis. Suspected cocaine and heroin along with two handguns were found in the vehicle. According to police, West Allis officers observed a black Audi that was listed as stolen...
WEST ALLIS, WI
News Channel Nebraska

Five people dead over the course of a week in Walworth County due to vehicle crashes

Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2017/06/12/people-dead-week-walworth-county-due-vehicle-crashes. For more than a week multiple crashes in Walworth County has claimed the lives of five people. Last Monday an Elkhorn woman was killed when a car ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle she was riding in. “Allen Griffin, 32, of Delavan was driving eastbound on Territorial Road about 6 a.m., failed to […]
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine house fire; cause under investigation

RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Tuesday, Nov. 8 responded to the scene of house fire near 9th Street and Wisconsin Avenue in Racine. Upon arrival at the fire, flames were visible at the rear of the single-family dwelling. The fire burned portions of the exterior and interior of the house. Officials say the fire had traveled through the walls, attic and eaves.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee squad rollover crash, woman honored for helping officers

MILWAUKEE - Police officers and citizens were recognized for their bravery Wednesday night, Nov. 9. The Milwaukee Police Department handed out awards to those who went above and beyond. Sara Ninham said she was in the right place at the right time when an MPD squad was hit near Holton...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Second Zion Homicide Reported, While Victim in First is Identified

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating a second homicide that took place over the weekend. Officials say they were dispatched on Sunday evening to the 21-hundred block of Bethesda Boulevard for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found an adult male dead of multiple gunshot wounds. Another adult male who lived in the residence was later located in Chicago, and was brought back to Zion for questioning, though no arrest has been announced. A double shooting in the city also took place on Saturday night leaving one teen dead and another injured. Both murders remain under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
ZION, IL
wearegreenbay.com

50+ traffic stops, several arrests made south of Fond du Lac County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin conducted a focused patrol that led to over 50 traffic stops and several arrests on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 51 traffic stops were initiated between the Washington County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Germantown Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Student Stabbed At Racine High School

Police in Racine say a stabbing at Case High School looks to be random. Officers rushed to the school yesterday afternoon after getting a 911 call about a student who was stabbed. Investigators say the victim is 16 years old, and the suspect is 16, police say he brought the...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha bar shooting: Kendal Readus arrested in Georgia

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kendal Readus – one of two men charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September, was arrested just outside of Atlanta, Georgia Thursday, Nov. 10 by the South East Regional United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stabbing near 24th and Hopkins; Milwaukee police seek alleged thief

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was injured in a stabbing on the city's north side Tuesday night, Nov. 8. Police said someone stole from a business near 24th and Hopkins around 8:45 p.m. The 22-year-old victim was stabbed after confronting the alleged thief; he was later taken to a hospital for treatment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbchicago.com

Chicago man killed and dismembered his drug dealer, prosecutors say

CHICAGO — A West Side man killed, froze, and dismembered his long-time drug dealer after a series of physical fights that stemmed at least in part from his dissatisfaction with the prices he was being charged for narcotics, prosecutors said Tuesday. Judson Taylor, 56, was “impressed” with his ability...
CHICAGO, IL

