Catawba County, NC

Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in Catawba, Lincoln counties: CLT DOJ

By Jesse Ullmann
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Jonathan Daniel, 33, of Georgia, has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after pleading guilty last year to meth trafficking.

While Daniel was an inmate in Georgia between 2018 and 2019, he used a cell phone from the inside to communicate and arrange drug transactions in Catawba, Lincoln, Caldwell, and Alexander counties, authorities said.

Thirteen people have previously been sentenced in this case. Twenty-three guns, as well as over $250,000 in cash, have also been seized.

Multiple area agencies were involved in this operation.

CBS 17

CBS 17

