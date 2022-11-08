Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin overcomes poor shooting stretches to top Stanford
Tyler Wahl scored 17 points and Jordan Davis added 13 as Wisconsin held off visiting Stanford 60-50 in a nonconference
UCF smacks short-handed Florida State
Jayhlon Young scored 17 points and freshman Taylor Hendricks totaled 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead host UCF to
West Virginia capitalizes off turnovers to cruise to rivalry win over Pitt
Joe Toussaint had 18 points and five assists Friday as visiting West Virginia posted a comfortable 81-56 victory over Pitt
NC State works hard for win over Campbell
Terquavion Smith scored 19 points and Jarkel Joiner added 17 points as North Carolina State hung on for a 73-67
Reynolds football shocks Chambers in NCHSAA 4A playoffs
The Reynolds football team knew it would have to lean on its defense if it was going to make an impression on its 4A West competition from Charlotte and the Triad in this year's NCHSAA playoffs. Consider the state on notice. The Rockets, seeded seventh in the brackets, held powerful Chambers to only a...
No. 24 Dayton pulls away from SMU, moves to 2-0
DaRon Holmes and Mustapha Amzil each scored 20 points and No. 24 Dayton held off a late push by visiting
Ole Miss rides hot first half to win over FAU
Jaemyn Brakefield scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Ole Miss used a strong first half, then held off
Damian Dunn’s late FTs help Temple upset No. 16 Villanova
Damian Dunn hit two free throws with 1.1 seconds remaining to lift host Temple to a 68-64 upset victory over
