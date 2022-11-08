Read full article on original website
Arizona's Maricopa County says it will count around 80,000 votes Friday, leaving fewer than 300,000
Maricopa County gave an update on Friday afternoon on how many ballots it expects to have counted by its evening update and how many are left in total.
Trump news - live: Trump sues Jan 6 committee amid claim he sent FBI to save DeSantis in 2018
Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the House January 6 committee, in an effort to avoid testimony after the congressional panel investigating the Capitol attack subpoenaed the former president.Meanwhile, Mr Trump is keeping up his attacks on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections and increased discussion of his potential as a 2024 presidential candidate.In a long and at times surreal statement last night, Mr Trump claimed that in 2018, he single-handedly saved Mr DeSantis’s first gubernatorial campaign – and that he dispatched the FBI and US Attorneys to protect the...
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony...
After backing Dems in other statewide races, Nevada voters elect Lombardo over Sisolak
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada Democrat Steve Sisolak will be a one-term governor, unofficial results now show. Sisolak is on track to be defeated by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Sisolak was trailing Lombardo by 2.2 points – roughly 21,000 votes — on Friday. “While votes are still coming in – and we need every ballot tallied and every […] The post After backing Dems in other statewide races, Nevada voters elect Lombardo over Sisolak appeared first on Nevada Current.
Trump Sues Jan. 6 Committee in Last-Ditch Effort to Avoid Testifying
Donald Trump sued the Jan. 6 committee on Friday, arguing its subpoena to force his testimony was an unlawful overreach. “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it,” Trump lawyer David A. Warrington said in a statement. Warrington said Trump worked in “good faith” to respond to the committee’s previous requests, but its “political” move to subpoena the former president forced him “to involve the third branch, the judicial branch, in this dispute between the executive and legislative branches.” The committee subpoenaed Trump last month and ordered him to appear before it to answer questions on Nov. 14. It came as NBC News reported the committee plans to base its final report largely around Trump, potentially leaving its concurrent investigations into law enforcement’s failures out of it, and as Trump plans to announce his re-election campaign next week. Read it at Associated Press
Nevada Democrat Rep. Susie Lee wins reelection to U.S. House
Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has won reelection in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, beating her challenger, Republican April Becker, in one of the most competitive House seats this cycle.
Deported veterans trying to cope and celebrate holiday
"I don't make enough to fix my teeth," said Guillen. If I was over there, north of the border, all I would have to do is make an appointment, here I can't do that."
Nomadic Latino migrant labor aids Florida hurricane recovery
Hour by hour, day by day, hurricane-devastated southwest Florida is starting to get back on its feet -- and the workers doing the hard labor are largely undocumented migrants. Thousands of migrants toil in Southwest Florida these days, said Saket Soni, director of Resilience Force, a nonprofit that helps US cities recover from disaster.
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining tens of thousands of uncounted ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign expressed optimism she could overtake her challenger. Laxalt, meanwhile, has steadily predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on. “We are doing everything in our power to move ballots forward just as quickly as we can,” Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, said at a press conference Friday. Gloria’s office posted tabulations Friday evening for more than 27,000 ballots that put Cortez Masto within a few hundred votes of Laxalt, with an estimated 23,000 more votes in heavily Democratic Clark County yet to be tallied.
