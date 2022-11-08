Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Nicole live updates: 4 dead in Orange County, Florida
(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast early Thursday as a Category 1 storm. At least 45 of Florida’s 67 counties are under a state of emergency due to Nicole. Nicole formed as a subtropical storm in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean on Monday,...
Tropical Storm Nicole live updates: Almost 330,000 customers without power in Florida
(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast early Thursday as a Category 1 storm. At least 45 of Florida’s 67 counties are under a state of emergency due to Nicole. Nicole formed as a subtropical storm in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean on Monday,...
Tropical Storm Nicole live updates: Makes landfall as hurricane in Florida
(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast early Thursday as a Category 1 storm. At least 45 of Florida’s 67 counties are under a state of emergency due to Nicole. Nicole formed as a subtropical storm in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean on Monday,...
Ron DeSantis projected to defeat former Gov. Charlie Crist in Florida
(ORLANDO) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is projected to defeat his Democratic rival, former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist, to serve a second term as the Sunshine State’s governor. The race for Florida governor was heated in the lead-up to the midterm election season as the incumbent governor, one...
ALABAMA’S RANDY OWEN AND TEDDY GENTRY RELEASE STATEMENTS ON PASSING OF JEFF COOK
Nashville, Tenn. (November 10, 2022) — ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry today released the following statements, mourning the passing of. their friend, cousin and bandmate of more than 50 years, Jeff Cook. _“He lived to play our music we created together. He could play any. instrument...
Several area athletes highlighted by AHSAA for football playoff performances
MONTGOMERY – Cherokee County High School junior running back Jacob Cornejo had a record-setting performance for the Warriors against Corner to open the Class 4A state football playoffs on Friday. Cornejo accumulated 372 rushing yards on 20 carries and six touchdowns – including a 99-yard burst in the fourth...
