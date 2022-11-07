ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Winnie Brinks chosen as 1st female Senate Majority leader in Michigan history

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Winnie Brinks is making history after being chosen as the first female Senate Majority Leader in state history for the 102nd Legislature. Brinks, 54, was selected by the Senate Democratic Caucus Thursday. Brinks (D-Grand Rapids), called it an incredible honor as she spoke to assembled media at the State Capital.
Detroit News

Michigan GOP memo blames Tudor Dixon's performance for lost majorities

Lansing — A Thursday memo from Paul Cordes, the chief of staff for the Michigan Republican Party, blamed the party's historic midterm election losses on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's performance and an internal power struggle. On Tuesday, Michigan Democrats won majorities in the Michigan Legislature for the first...
Chalkbeat

What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?

In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
The Grand Rapids Press

See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards

Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election Results: Voters approve Proposal 1

(FOX 2) - Voters approved Proposal 1, which requires financial disclosures and changes term limits for Michigan elected officials. Members of the legislature, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the secretary of state, and the attorney general will be required to file financial disclosures showing their sources of income, gifts, assets, and more. They must also disclose the roles they hold in organizations.
fox2detroit.com

Whitmer, Gilchrist attribute successful reelection bid to young voters

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both Garlin Gilchrist and Gretchen Whitmer reserved a special thank you to the young voters that cast their ballots on election day. During an election that was shrouded in uncertainty in the lead-up to voting day, both the governor and lieutenant governor commended young voters at college campuses in East Lansing and Ann Arbor for staying in line after polls had closed.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan Attorney General election results

DETROIT — It's Election Day!. Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel and Republican challenger Matthew DePerno are both vying for the position. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on...
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Democrats poised for governing 'trifecta' with potential majorities in House, Senate chambers

(FOX 2) - It appears that after decades as a minority party in the Michigan legislature, Democrats are within striking distance of taking control of both governing chambers. Both party officials and local media groups say state Democrats won enough seats to take control of the House and Senate, giving the party control over all three governing bodies in Lansing.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan ballot Proposal 1 updated results

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Proposal 1, backed by Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, aims to add new term limit restrictions on state legislators and require specific public officials to disclose financial records annually. The proposal was a legislative referral, which means that the Michigan legislature passed a referendum...
