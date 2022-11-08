ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Pets of the Week for November 8, 2022

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jBJIa_0j2piW2S00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YN1F9_0j2piW2S00
    Jojo (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ld3oQ_0j2piW2S00
    Addams (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=243fGS_0j2piW2S00
    Delilah (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DXERJ_0j2piW2S00
    Lillian (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262Db6_0j2piW2S00
    Oliver (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Jojo

Jojo is a big fan of offering kisses to those who spend some quality time with her! Jojo loves to snuggle and likes to take breaks during walks to sit and lean on her person. If you like slow, leisurely walks that include lots of sniffing and exploring, come meet Jojo today! Jojo is about two years old and weighs 80 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Addams

Addams has the cutest raccoon mask that he just can’t take off, even though Halloween is over. He’s a loving pup who likes a good snuggle. Addams has his basic manners down.. sits, walks well on leash and does his business outside. His play style is on the calmer side with a little bit of tag and chase with other pups. Addams is about a year old and weighs 51 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Delilah

Delilah would love to add lots of love and fun to your home! Delilah loves to go on walks, taking some time to check out her surroundings while showing lots of restraint not to pull on her leash. Delilah is also a big fan of showing affection to the people who spend time with her, leaning in for pets and snuggles. Delilah is about eight months old and weighs 40 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Lillian

One of the hardest things about adopting Lillian is saying “no” to her because just look at that face! She is very calm, and has a good time in playgroup once she gets warmed up to the situation. Lillian would be comfortable in a home with other dogs, she just might need some time to get warmed up to them. Lillian loves to snuggle with the people who interact with her, and we know her adoptive family will be blessed with all kinds of affection! Lillian is about six years old and weighs 47 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Oliver

Oliver is a lovable cat who is a big fan of pets and head rubs. Oliver is missing one of his front legs, but that doesn’t stop him from coming up to you and asking for your attention when he wants it. Oliver is about four years old. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
murfreesboro.com

PAWS of Rutherford County Pets for Adoption Nov 9, 2022

Quite a range of pets available for adoption during our PAWS visit today. Cats, kittens, a very friendly bunny, guinea pig and tons of dogs all in need of good homes!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Maury County Source

These Two Local Venues Will Help You Get in the Christmas Spirit with Holiday Concerts

Music is popular during the holiday because it can bring the family together and generate happy memories, as well as being a part of the religious celebration of the season. Bonds can be created through the shared experience of music. This holiday season two local venues are offering great music to Maury County residents, Homestead Hall at Hardison Mill and The Barn at Phelps Farm.
COLUMBIA, TN
WKRN News 2

Newsmaker: Fish Fry for Capt. Trevor Daniel

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — This weekend, Middle Tennessee law enforcement are hosting a fundraiser to support one of their own who is currently battling an aggressive form of brain cancer. Dickson County Sheriff Tim Eads and Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith to discuss the Fish Fry Fundraiser for Capt. […]
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
Outsider.com

Jelly Roll Announces Massive Donation for Incarcerated Nashville Youth

Country music artist Jelly Roll loves his hometown of Nashville so much that he’s giving back to the community in a big way. One way that he’s doing it right now is to help incarcerated youth find a better way. The Tennesseean reports that Jelly Roll has plans to donate $250,000 in a partnership with the non-profit Impact Youth Outreach. The donation will go toward constructing a recording studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center. It’s a place Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spent some time in his own youth.
NASHVILLE, TN
travellemming.com

19 Best Things to Do in Franklin TN (in 2022)

Just a short drive from Nashville, there are some great things to do in Franklin Tennessee. Whether you’re just in Franklin for a day or staying here for longer, your schedule will be as packed as you want it to be. Franklin is home to many historic buildings, a...
FRANKLIN, TN
WATE

Kelsea Ballerini shines at the Country Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Country Music Awards have kicked off in Nashville and we hear from Knoxville native, Kelsea Ballerini. Tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST the 2022 Country Music Awards will kick off in Nashville to celebrate the artists and creators of this year’s top country music.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Free Meals for Those in Need on Saturday in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Linda Cothern helps to serve meals at a local church…. Cothern says that those in need of food are invited to visit Lighthouse Family Church in Murfreesboro for a free meal this Saturday from 12-Noon to 2-PM (Nov. 12, 2022)... Lighthouse Family Church is at 1108 West College...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy