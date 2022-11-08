Read full article on original website
Deal | AMD Ryzen 7 5700G now 48 percent off on Amazon
AMD Ryzen (Zen) Cezanne (Zen 3) Radeon Desktop Deal. Announced over a year ago and made available on Amazon on August 5 2021, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor arrived on the market as one of the best solutions for fluid gaming on an iGPU (on lower resolutions and low/medium details in most modern titles, obviously). At launch, it was the fastest 8-core processor with an integrated graphics solution from AMD and even today it remains a smart choice for budget system builders, in part thanks to excellent deals such as Amazon's ongoing 48 percent discount.
Doomed EVGA RTX 4090 FTW3 surfaces with a capable cooling solution
EVGA leaving the GPU business was big news for the graphics industry in general and Nvidia GeForce enthusiasts in particular. Before the company decided to exit the AIB GPU market, it had been a long-time partner of Team Green with a slew of memorable GeForce boards under its belt. Unsurprisingly, it has now come to the surface that EVGA was deep in the development of its GeForce RTX 40 series cards as a prototype RTX 4090 FTW3 has made its way to the hands of some tech YouTubers.
Next gen Razer Blade 18 specs leak out along with impressive Geekbench scores for Intel's i9-13900HX mobile CPU
Specs for Razer’s next gen flagship gaming laptop appear to have been leaked on Geekbench along with some impressive test scores, as reported by the BenchLeaks Twitter account. The Geekbench test entry mentions a Razer Blade 18 (RX09-0484) that is powered by the upcoming i9-13900HX Raptor Lake mobile processor coupled with 32 GB of RAM.
Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro joins its fragile predecessor on JerryRigEverything's Shelf of Shame
The ROG Phone 6 Pro launched with a markedly bulky chassis housing a generous 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery and a whole load of cooling for its top-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with up to 18GB of RAM. All that lends an impression of solidity to the new Asus mobile flagship.
Realme 10: MediaTek Helio G99-powered smartphone arrives with 50 MP camera and Super AMOLED display for US$230
Realme has introduced the Realme 10, the first device in the series of the same name. While Realme is expected to unveil the likes of the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus later this month in China, the more entry-level has arrived globally. As expected, Realme has swapped Qualcomm for MediaTek, with the Snapdragon 680 making way for the Helio G99.
Jlink E27QP4K 27-inch VA 165 Hz gaming monitor has almost everything for $270 USD
Deal | Jlink E27QP4K 27-inch VA 165 Hz gaming monitor has almost everything for $270 USD. The G-Sync-enabled 27-inch Jlink gives the Dell S2721DGF a run for its money in a classic VA vs. IPS option. We've done all the usual measurements to show just exactly what the Jlink can offer and what it's missing.
Linux gaming laptops may finally get Nvidia Advanced Optimus support in near future
Nvidia is apparently considering a new user-space API (uAPI) for dynamic multiplexer (MUX) switching in Linux laptops. Currently, MUX switching is handled by the vga-swicheroo infrastructure in the Linux kernel. However, Nvidia feels that vga-switcheroo isn't cut out for dynamic MUX switching also known as Advanced Optimus. For those not...
Reports estimate that Arm-based laptop market share is to increase in coming years, could reach 13.9% in 2023
The 2023 predictions are based mostly on Apple's success with the M-powered MacBooks, and, to a lesser extent, on the considerable performance uplift seen by Windows-on-Arm systems sporting Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips. Chromebooks would also play a part, but not that significant. According to DigiTime’s estimations relying on compiled data from...
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Imaging Limited Edition augments the flagship smartphone's 1-inch main camera with new screw-on filters and the case to match
Xiaomi touts its latest top-end smartphone as one for photography enthusiasts, what with the 12S Ultra's inaugural Leica-branded circular rear camera hump that revolves around a first-gen Sony IMX989 main camera sensor. Now, the OEM has gone even further in pursuit of this clout for the Mi 11 Ultra's successor with a new Limited Edition.
Axon 40 Ultra Aerospace Edition teased as a new Special Edition of ZTE's 2022 Android flagship smartphone
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Storage Touchscreen. The Axon 40 Ultra already has a third-gen UDC screen to grace the most Galaxy S22 Ultra-like smartphone design since the...S22 Ultra. Now, it also has just crossed the final 2022 flagship smartphone milestone with its own super-premium special edition. Its immediate...
4 stellar Pixel 7 Pro alternatives that forego the bugs but keep the stunning cameras
The obvious contender, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, counts itself among the best of the best in the Android market, both in terms of overall performance and camera quality. Snapping duties are handled by a quad-camera setup featuring a massive, 108 MP, 1/1.33-inch wide-angle lens alongside a 12 MP ultrawide setup with Super Steady video, and two telephoto efforts. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has both a 10 MP, 10x optical zoom periscope lens and a 10 MP, 3x telephoto to make sure you're covered from near to far.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: Packaging, specifications and release dates leak for re-branded RTX 4080 12 GB
Only a few days have passed since @kopite7kimi claimed that NVIDIA planned to relaunch the RTX 4080 12 GB under a different name. To recap, while NVIDIA announced the RTX 4080 12 GB alongside the RTX 4080 16 GB and the RTX 4090, it pulled the 12 GB model before its release after recognising the confusion caused by creating two similarly named graphics cards with vastly different capabilities. Subsequently, @kopite7kimi asserted that NVIDIA had settled on renaming the RTX 4080 12 GB to ‘RTX 4070 Ti’, thereby providing a direct successor the RTX 3070 series.
Apple Mac mini: YouTuber repurposes Apple M1 mini-PC for Nintendo Wii-based project
The YouTuber Luke Miani has modded numerous products in the past, such as getting the Apple M1 to work in an old iMac. Now, Miani has demonstrated how to use the current Mac mini as a retro console with a difference. Specifically, the YouTuber has managed to fit the Apple M1-based machine inside a Nintendo Wii chassis, as he explains in the video embedded below.
Leaker reveals specifications for possible Realme GT Neo 4 or OnePlus Ace 2
Digital Chat Station has leaked numerous specifications for an upcoming smartphone that will be released by a BBK Electronics subsidiary. According to the leaker, the device could be the Realme GT Neo 4 or the OnePlus Ace 2. Presumably, the specifications could apply to both smartphones, considering past OnePlus and Realme releases. The leaker adds that the smartphone will be marketed as a Redmi K60 series competitor, which should debut within the next few months.
Nokia Streaming Box 8010: Upgraded streaming box launches with a new ARM chipset and more memory
StreamView has started selling the Nokia Streaming Box 8010, a more expensive but also more powerful alternative to the older Nokia Streaming Box 8000. While the latter still sells for approximately €70, StreamView has priced the former at €129. For reference, both streaming boxes remain orderable from StreamView directly.
Vivo X90 Pro Plus: An alleged first trip to Geekbench with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC runs into some issues
5G Android Benchmark Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. The Vivo X90 series is projected to take the whole round camera hump thing to a whole new level, with new tech co-developed with Zeiss and new "Xtreme Imagination" branding. Ironically, its latest leak purports to dispel any remaining mystery concerning its internal specs.
Apple fixes AirPods Pro 2 issue with Google Pixel smartphones and adds new Beats Studio Buds feature as part of wider audio product updates
Apple has released new firmware revisions for its audio products, including those sold under the Beats name. Specifically, Apple has updated the Beats Studio Buds, as well as the Powerbeats Pro and the Beats Fit Pro. Unfortunately, Apple does not share changelogs with any updates that it releases for its audio products but provides release notes in a support document.
Honor 80: New leaks hint at a switch to Dynamic Island displays and a possible downgrade on main rear camera predictions
The Honor 80 series is currently believed to improve on its 70-series predecessors with spec bumps that might go all the way to a combination of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a 200MP camera in its top-end Pro+ variant. Then again, the leaker Digital Chat Station has downsized these expectations somewhat in their latest predictions for the devices.
Intel launches NUC 13 Extreme Raptor Canyon mini PC kits with up to a desktop-grade i9-13900K CPU for US$1549
Desktop Gaming Intel Mini PC Raptor Lake Thunderbolt. Around a month ago at TwitchCon, Intel was showcasing the NUC 13 Extreme “Raptor Canyon” with a surprisingly large 13.9 L case that can even fit a triple-slot 12-inch GPU. Intel highlighted some features, but not the exact processors on the compute element. With yesterday’s official launch, Intel reveals the full specs, as well as price points for each kit.
OnePlus Nord CE 3: Leaked specifications point to 120 Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery and 108 MP camera
@OnLeaks has partnered with GadgetGang to deliver details about the Nord CE 3, a smartphone that is slated to arrive in early 2023. While the device's launch may be a while away, the pair claim to have obtained a near-complete specification sheet. Surprisingly, the Nord CE 3 is claimed to rely on the Snapdragon 695, a nominally less powerful chipset than the Dimensity 900 in the Nord CE 2.
