Man shot and killed Monday night, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after gunfire in Memphis.
Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma Road at 10:21 p.m. Monday night.
The victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
You could be eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made.
