Man shot and killed Monday night, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after gunfire in Memphis.

Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma Road at 10:21 p.m. Monday night.

The victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

You could be eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made.

