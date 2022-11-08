Hold me, rock me, calm and easy. Hold me, rock me, deep and wide. Hold me, rock me, in your arms. Oh, I got a home on the other side. Every year, Dresden High School [DHS] students sing these lyrics from composer Brian Tate’s choral composition ‘Hold Me, Rock Me’ as a tribute song at the end of every spring and winter concert. The lyrics serve as a special homecoming for DHS Choir students. Many choir alum make the trek back to their alma mater and join the current class on stage to sing the heartfelt tune. The song pulls together a growing reunion of voices who have been singing together under the instruction of Jacob Abbott, DHS Music Teacher and Choir Director, since 2016.

DRESDEN, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO