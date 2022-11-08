Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Wildlife Refuge Areas To Close For Winter
Tennessee and Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuge. On November 15, 2022 some areas of the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) and all of Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) will be seasonally closed to the public for the winter. These areas will be closed through March 15th primarily to minimize disturbance to wintering waterfowl and nesting bald eagles. However, for great views of the lake, or for waterfowl and wildlife viewing opportunities, there are still some areas of both refuges open to daylight visitation during the winter months.
radionwtn.com
Downtown Plaza Holiday Display Even Bigger & Brighter
Paris, Tenn.–The city of Paris Downtown Plaza is all aglow with the holiday spirit, just in time for this weekend’s Saturday Open Houses and musical performance by 615 House. If the Christmas tree looks bigger this year, that’s because it is–four feet taller making for a 20 foot tree. With the taller tree, there are also more lights and ornaments creating a bigger and brighter display for this holiday season. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
“Let It Glow” Kick Off To Feature Lights, Music, Santa
Union City, Tenn.–Opening night of the annual “Let It Glow” event at Discovery Park of America will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 and will include the kick-off ceremony at 6 p.m. featuring performances by “America’s Got Talent” finalist Daniel Joyner, an ensemble from the Jackson Symphony, the Voices of Union City Elementary student choir and a special appearance by Santa Claus.
radionwtn.com
Lowry To Present Birds Of Prey Program At Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–Come to Discovery Park of America on Friday, November 11, as they celebrate some of the most majestic birds found in the land of the free. Ranger Gina Lowery from Paris Landing State Park will present programs with the American Birds of Prey between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Christmas Open Houses This Weekend
A variety of stores will be open for Open Houses Saturday, November 12 through Sunday, November 13. Each store and location will have their hours posted on their own Facebook page. McKenzie – November 11-13 From Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 13, there will be a variety of...
radionwtn.com
Lunch & Learn About Sulphur Well, Henry County’s First Tourist Attraction
Paris, Tenn.–Jane Gibson of Springville will be speaking on the history of the former Sulphur Well Resort at this week’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. Henry County’s first tourist attraction, Sulphur Well was created by accident in 1821, when an artesian well of sulphur...
radionwtn.com
Eagle Scout Candidate Anna Evans Coordinates Refuge Project
Springville, Tenn.–Two more Osprey nest platforms have been erected at the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, thanks to Anna Evans from Troop #3. While working on her Eagle Scout project, she coordinated the installation of the new Osprey nest platforms. When she completes all the requirements for Eagle...
radionwtn.com
East Wood Church Of Christ Coat Giveaway Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–It’s getting colder and the East Wood Church of Christ will be holding a Coat Giveaway Saturday, November 12. The giveaway will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. East Wood Church is located at 800 East Wood St., Paris.
radionwtn.com
129th Army Band Rocks The House
Martin, Tenn.–As part of the Veterans Week activities, the 129th Army Band performed in the Harriet Fulton Theatre Wednesday. This talented group entertained the crowd with current hits and rock ‘n’ roll. (UTM photo).
radionwtn.com
Madrigals Entertain With Special Pledge Of Allegiance
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County High School Madrigals provided us with a special treat Wednesday when they came to our studios in downtown Paris to record the Pledge of Allegiance for a Shamrock Dirt and Forestry ad. While here, they also sang ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’. Shamrock features different people reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in their ads for The Morning Show, of which Shamrock is the sponsor. In photo, Madrigals Director Deanna Cook Brown is at left (in green shirt) with Shamrock representative Amanda Wade at right along with Station Manager Lance Pierce, standing, and David Jackson seated at the console. (April Moore photo).
radionwtn.com
Beatrice (Muffin) Kennett
Mrs. Beatrice (Muffin) Kennett, 102, formerly of Dover, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at CSL of Hermitage Assisted Living, Hermitage, Tennessee. She was born September 27, 1920, in Stewart County, the beloved daughter of the late Pat and Elsie Sykes Quinn. She...
radionwtn.com
Awards Presented At HCHS Golf Banquet
Paris, Tenn.–Awards were handed out during the 2022 HCHS Golf Banquet at the Paris Country Club on November 7, 2022. Ali Ridgeway, Jackson Ridgeway, Cooper Williams, Mason Elliott, Braden Thompson. Back Row. Jesse Klutts, Carter Thompson, Kaleb Bucy, Brayden Tosh, Berrett Watkins, Sam Smith, Carson Curd. Award Winners:. Senior...
radionwtn.com
Thelma Younger Davis
Mrs. Thelma Younger Davis, 92, of Union City, passed away Tuesday night at her home. Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday at Obion County Memorial Gardens. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
radionwtn.com
Betty Lou Ferguson
Mrs. Betty Lou Ferguson, 90, of Union City, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Ararat Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 11, 2022, at the funeral home from 5 p.m....
radionwtn.com
Dresden High Choir Inspires Students
Hold me, rock me, calm and easy. Hold me, rock me, deep and wide. Hold me, rock me, in your arms. Oh, I got a home on the other side. Every year, Dresden High School [DHS] students sing these lyrics from composer Brian Tate’s choral composition ‘Hold Me, Rock Me’ as a tribute song at the end of every spring and winter concert. The lyrics serve as a special homecoming for DHS Choir students. Many choir alum make the trek back to their alma mater and join the current class on stage to sing the heartfelt tune. The song pulls together a growing reunion of voices who have been singing together under the instruction of Jacob Abbott, DHS Music Teacher and Choir Director, since 2016.
radionwtn.com
Billie C. Williams
Billie C. Williams, 78, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. Billie was born Thursday, April 13, 1944, to the late Clyde Wilson and the late Maxine Garrett Wilson. She retired from Emerson Electric in Paris where she worked until its closing....
radionwtn.com
Students’ ‘Canstructure’ Supports Hunger Relief
STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Clubs from Dresden Middle, Dresden High, and Westview High represented the district at the event on November 3. Under the direction of STEM Club Advisor Laura Sterrett, Westview took home first-place crystal trophies in 5 of 6 categories to include Best in Show, Jurors’ Favorite, Best Meal, Most Creative, and Structural Ingenuity. The team’s colorful hot air balloon ‘canstruction’ represented breaking through the traditions of food insecurity to successfully meet the challenge of hunger. They were also awarded the honorable mention ribbon in the remaining Best Use of Labels category that was won by the Lake Road Elementary School Plus Class.
radionwtn.com
Carolyn S. Pinson
Mrs. Carolyn S. Pinson, 94, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Huntingdon. She was born in the Christmasville community Friday, December 16, 1927, to Ivy B. and Inez Florence Cooper Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Quinn R. Pinson; two children: Kathy Bateman and Richard Pinson; two great-grandsons: Jack C. Pinson and Quinn L. Pinson; her sister: Catherine Cowell and two brothers: Charles Eugene Smith and Joe C. Smith.
westkentuckystar.com
Kirksey man killed in farm accident
An apparent farming accident claimed the life of a Kirksey man on Tuesday night. The Graves County Sheriff's Department reported that first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Parker Road in the Golo/Kirksey area of Graves County. They said a neighbor found 60-year-old Mark T. Diel of Kirksey...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 9, 2022
Mr. Loretz Leon Ramseur, Jr., 74 of Murray, KY, formerly of NC, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House surrounded by his loved ones. Leon was born on February 10, 1948, to Loretz Leon Ramseur and Sara Margaret Kornegay Ramseur, in Charlotte, NC.
