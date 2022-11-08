ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

First Coast News

Jacksonville woman who says her felony record held her back holds first fundraiser for future halfway house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 'A dream come true' is how Francina Canady describes being on her way to opening a halfway house to help people like her. In October, Canady talked with First Coast News about how she believes her time spent behind bars on drug charges is holding her back from getting a job and earning enough money to achieve her dreams. Canady says because her charges were not in Duval County, she wasn't able to get help from some organizations here.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Oak Tree Uprooted In Ocala After Hurricane Nicole

An oak tree was uprooted and downed live power lines at the corner of SE 5th Street and SE 9th Avenue in Ocala. Thanks to Kay C. Sagal-Brasoveanu for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
News4Jax.com

People walking at Jacksonville park find man shot to death off trail, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday at a park in Northwest Jacksonville, authorities said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded around 8 a.m. to May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive after people walking in the park found a man dead just off the walking trail. Police said the man, who was described as being in his late 20s, had at least one gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville apartment complex caught fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A building at an apartment complex in Gainesville caught fire. A little after 8 pm on November 9th, Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews arrived at Boardwalk Apartment on SW 13th Street to find the back of the building in flames. 1 small...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot multiple times dies in Englewood at Jacksonville hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, police were called to the scene on Ring Lane at approximately 7:15 p.m. He said investigators found a man between 20 to 25 years old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole: Essential information for Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, Clay County has provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm:. Residents can get the most up-to-date information on the Emergency Management Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. We’ll also alert the local media to those changes as well. Alert.claycountygov.com is the best place to go for local preparedness tips, how to find your evacuation zone, flood zones, disaster kits, shelters, and more. Residents can sign up for alerts on that site too. The alerts can be sent as a text to their phone, an email, or a phone call.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

‘I just don’t know what to do’: Multiple homes along Ken Knight Drive flood during Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple Ken Knight Drive homes along the Ribault River flooded and suffered significant damage as Nicole swept through Florida on Thursday. In the afternoon, there was widespread flooding when the Ribault River overflowed into the community. While some homes had water that only came up to the front and back doors, others had more than a foot of flood water that entered their home. Now, several people are temporarily displaced.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
