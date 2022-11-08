CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, Clay County has provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm:. Residents can get the most up-to-date information on the Emergency Management Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. We’ll also alert the local media to those changes as well. Alert.claycountygov.com is the best place to go for local preparedness tips, how to find your evacuation zone, flood zones, disaster kits, shelters, and more. Residents can sign up for alerts on that site too. The alerts can be sent as a text to their phone, an email, or a phone call.

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO