Jacksonville woman who says her felony record held her back holds first fundraiser for future halfway house
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 'A dream come true' is how Francina Canady describes being on her way to opening a halfway house to help people like her. In October, Canady talked with First Coast News about how she believes her time spent behind bars on drug charges is holding her back from getting a job and earning enough money to achieve her dreams. Canady says because her charges were not in Duval County, she wasn't able to get help from some organizations here.
'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
Sewage system could be down for weeks in Putnam County town after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sewage system could be down for weeks in a small town situated on the St. Johns River in Putnam County following Tropical Storm Nicole. The Florida Division of Emergency Management arrived Friday in Welaka with shower and bathroom units for the residents in Sportsmans Harbor.
WCJB
Newberry firefighters will hold a lunch fundraiser in honor of Blaine Roberson
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a barbecue lunch fundraiser for a firefighter in Newberry on Wednesday. The lunch is held in honor of Blaine Roberson and his family and all proceeds will go to them. They will serve pulled pork, mac and cheese, green beans, and dessert. They will...
St. Johns County residents asked to shelter in place during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office held a briefing on Tropical Storm Nicole to discuss areas of concern. Sheriff Robert Hardwick named Vilano Beach, County Road 13 and Downtown St. Augustine as potentially dangerous areas for flooding. He asked that residents shelter in place for the remainder of the storm.
Building in Island Pointe Apartments in Jacksonville is a 'total loss,' after fire, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders are on the scene of a fire at Island Pointe Apartments at 1000 Island Point Drive on Jacksonville's Northside. Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Chief Eric Prosswimmer says the building the fire started in is a "total loss." According to Prosswimmer, JFRD called JEA at...
First Coast News
Ocean creeps into backyard of home in Ponte Vedra Beach during Nicole
"No mandatory evacuation, so I didn’t think it would be this bad. Woke up to the ocean hitting my house," said Kim Cuyler Credit: Kim Cuyler (me)
'A Purple Heart Christmas': Teen writes book about veteran great-grandfather
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Every November 11th, we honor thousands of veterans across the First Coast and even millions more across the country. Taylor Salerno, a 13-year-old from Atlantic Beach, chose to honor veterans, and specifically those who were awarded the Purple Heart, by writing a children's book. 'A...
ocala-news.com
Oak Tree Uprooted In Ocala After Hurricane Nicole
An oak tree was uprooted and downed live power lines at the corner of SE 5th Street and SE 9th Avenue in Ocala. Thanks to Kay C. Sagal-Brasoveanu for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
News4Jax.com
People walking at Jacksonville park find man shot to death off trail, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday at a park in Northwest Jacksonville, authorities said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded around 8 a.m. to May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive after people walking in the park found a man dead just off the walking trail. Police said the man, who was described as being in his late 20s, had at least one gunshot wound.
County-by-County | Tropical Depression Nicole damage reports
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole's impact around Florida is widespread. The storm entered the state near Vero Beach early Thursday. While it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm, that didn't prevent large areas of damage due to strong winds and heavy rains. Here's what county's around the...
The most dangerous highway in America runs through Jacksonville area, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, according to a recent report. According to a report from The Zebra, Interstate 95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. I-95 spans approximately 130...
WCJB
Gainesville apartment complex caught fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A building at an apartment complex in Gainesville caught fire. A little after 8 pm on November 9th, Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews arrived at Boardwalk Apartment on SW 13th Street to find the back of the building in flames. 1 small...
First Coast News
Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
News4Jax.com
Man found shot multiple times dies in Englewood at Jacksonville hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, police were called to the scene on Ring Lane at approximately 7:15 p.m. He said investigators found a man between 20 to 25 years old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Dames Point Bridge reopened after accident during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of 2:30 p.m., the Dames Point Bridge is now open in both direction after being closed due to a crash. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were on the scene of the traffic crash, as of 10:20 a.m. A semi-truck was seen overturned on the bridge. Police...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Essential information for Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, Clay County has provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm:. Residents can get the most up-to-date information on the Emergency Management Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. We’ll also alert the local media to those changes as well. Alert.claycountygov.com is the best place to go for local preparedness tips, how to find your evacuation zone, flood zones, disaster kits, shelters, and more. Residents can sign up for alerts on that site too. The alerts can be sent as a text to their phone, an email, or a phone call.
Evacuation order lifted in Flagler County, A1A still closed at Flagler and St. Johns County line
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County officials shortly after noon rescinded the evacuation order for the barrier island and started the process of closing the shelter at Rymfire Elementary School as the strongest effects of Hurricane Nicole have subsided. “We nevertheless urge residents to use caution, particularly along the...
Deputies: Flagler County man charged with murdering family member, battering another
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old Georgia man is under arrest after Flagler County deputies say he brutally murdered a family member and battered another early Wednesday morning. Luke Ingram, of Dunwoody, GA, was arrested for second degree murder, domestic violence battery by strangulation, resisting without violence, resisting with...
News4Jax.com
‘I just don’t know what to do’: Multiple homes along Ken Knight Drive flood during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple Ken Knight Drive homes along the Ribault River flooded and suffered significant damage as Nicole swept through Florida on Thursday. In the afternoon, there was widespread flooding when the Ribault River overflowed into the community. While some homes had water that only came up to the front and back doors, others had more than a foot of flood water that entered their home. Now, several people are temporarily displaced.
First Coast News
