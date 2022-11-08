Read full article on original website
GARMENT PROJECT Wants You to Explore in Style With Its New KAI Sneaker
Danish footwear brand GARMENT PROJECT has unveiled its latest edition of the KAI sneaker, one of the brand’s most coveted styles for the Winter season. The drop has come hot on the heels of its Cloud Snow Boot release as well as its well-received collaboration with Ebbets Farm on its varsity sport-inspired hat collection. Now, GARMENT PROJECT has produced new low and mid iterations of the KAI, each of which comes in three different colorways of grey, khaki, and black.
Bleue Burnham's Gucci Vault-Exclusive Jewelry Explores Our Connection With Nature
From leading the new guard of men’s jewelry to working with the likes of Palm Angels, London’s Bleue Burnham has his ring finger on the pulse when it comes to making signets, pendants and more that are destined to last a lifetime. His timeless designs often explore natural realms — such as “The Secret Life of Plants” for Fall/Winter 2022 — while also touching upon more futuristic elements as each stone is lab-made. Now, Burnham brings all of this learning to Gucci Vault, where he has just released a ten-piece unisex jewelry collection comprising some of his most intricately beautiful designs.
Y2K Brand Paul Frank Makes a Comeback Courtesy of MadeMe
Y2K throwback fashion is still having a moment, and nothing could be more nostalgic than MadeMe‘s new collaboration with Paul Frank. For those that need a reminder, Paul Frank is the eponymous label of the American artist of the same name; starting from a small garage in Huntington Beach, California, in 1995 where Frank would create custom wallets as gifts for his friends. It soon boomed as the turn of the new millennium arrived, sitting alongside brands like Diesel, Ed Hardy and Baby Phat in a Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie kind of realm.
Iconic Foscarini Lighting Illuminates Cinematic Scenes
Italian lighting brand Foscarini is celebrating 30 years of collaboration with Ferruccio Laviani this year, and to mark the occasion, has commissioned artist Gianluca Vassallo to create an experimental photography series paying homage designer’s most iconic pieces. Each image in the Notturno Laviani series features a dramatic, cinematic backdrop,...
LOEWE's SS23 Pre-Collection Campaign Plays On Jonathan Anderson's Irreverence
What would fashion be without vanguards paving the way for absurdity, creativity and genius design discipline? For LOEWE, the luxury House that’s currently under the visionary helm of Jonathan Anderson, these factors are key to its success. Now, the brand explores such narratives in its Spring/Summer 2023 pre-collection campaign, once again shot by Jurgen Teller.
Très Bien and Diemme's Cornaro Low Is a Boot Fit For All Occasions
From creating a chair with JOY Objects to developing its own range of clothes under its everywear label, retailer Très Bien has shown that it’s more than just a shop, but a creative hub that delivers a uniform and a lifestyle for its dialed-in consumer. Now, under the everywear moniker, Très Bien delivers yet another collaboration, this time around working with the Italian footwear brand Diemme.
Take a Full Look at the UNDERCOVER x Levi's®️ Collection
Following an announcement earlier this month on Instagram, Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER and Levi’s®️ have now released the full collection lookbook for their upcoming collaboration. The six-piece capsule looks to blend Levi’s classic Made in USA denim with traditional Japanese components infused with UNDERCOVER’s unruly attitudes.
Walter Van Beirendonck Explores the Uncanny Valley With Its Mesh Face Morph Masks
Walter Van Beirendonck‘s runway shows are utterly otherworldly, and for Fall/Winter 2022 this description couldn’t be more fitting. Not only was the collection actually titled “Otherworldly,” but plenty of the works this season stepped into the uncanny valley, largely disturbing and uncomfortable because of the pieces’ semblance of humankind. Nothing screams this more than WvB’s Mesh Face Morph Mask, which was found in multiple looks on the runway and is now finally available to buy.
Julia Lang’s VEERT Raises the Bar With Collection 5
In just two years, Julia Lang’s lifestyle brand, VEERT, has caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts with her elevated pearl and gold jewelry designs – appearing on the likes of Brad Pitt, The Weeknd, Steph Curry, Snoh Aalegra and many more. Now, the creative consultant is expanding VEERT’s catalog with the release of its fifth collection.
AMBUSH and Reese's Puffs Ready a Cereal Bowl Turned Fashion Accessory
Introduced last month, General Mills has now returned to officially deliver its AMBUSH x Reese’s Puffs collection in full. Building on its 2019 Travis Scott release and a KAWS collaboration back in 2021, the latest collaboration with Yoon Ahn‘s label continues the cereal name’s series of inventive partnerships that extend from music to art and now fashion. The team-up serves to tap into a new experience and offers a covetable accessory for fans.
Flea Rocks Rhinestones and Psychedelia In Stüssy x Dries Van Noten's Campaign
Following teasers courtesy of A$AP NAST and a short video from the duo itself, Stüssy and Dries Van Noten have come together to explore their upcoming collaboration in an official campaign fronted by Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ founding member and bassist, Flea. Shot by Tyrone Lebon, the campaign...
Madhappy Meets Columbia Sportswear To Take On the Cold
Los Angeles-based loungewear label Madhappy has teamed up with Columbia Sportswear for a second capsule — this time, one filled with outerwear staples. As a label centered on “making the world a more optimistic place,” Madhappy’s Columbia collaboration intends to shed light on the link between spending time outdoors and improved mental health.
Bode Wins Top CFDA Prize and Robert Pattinson Fronts Dior SS23 in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, the fashion industry celebrated milestones, with award ceremonies, ribbon cuttings and campaign releases alike. At the top of the week, Emily Adams Bode Aujla of Bode was named the 2022 American Menswear Designer of the Year at this year’s CFDA awards, marking her second time earning the title. Robert Pattinson appeared dapper in.
Juxtapositions Define Dior's Spring 2023 Menswear Campaign
‘s Spring 2023 runway show showcased “California Couture,” enlisting ERL for a collection injected with teenage angst and the irreverence of skateboarding culture. Now, with help from the photographer Rafael Pavarotti, Kim Jones has told his latest seasonal story for the Spring 2023 campaign which stars none other than Robert Pattinson.
CASETiFY Launches Exclusive Collection for M+’s 'Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now' Exhibition
Featuring artworks displayed at the show. Following collaborations with the Louvre and The Met, CASETiFY now partners with Hong Kong’s new M+ Museum to celebrate the arrival of its Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now exhibition opening on November 12. The upcoming show is the largest-ever retrospective exhibition of Kusama in Asia outside of Japan, looking to examine her artistic practice over the years through the six themes: Infinity, Accumulation, Radical Connectivity, Biocosmic, Death, and Force of Life.
The Road to Bode’s Back-to-Back Menswear Designer of the Year Trophies
On Monday, designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla of Bode secured one of the CFDA’s most prestigious titles — Menswear Designer of the Year — for the second consecutive go-around. Beating out Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo, AMIRI’s Mike Amiri, Thom Browne and Willy Chavarria, the twice-crowned visionary has achieved a feat in fashion that only the likes of Thom Browne, Tom Ford and John Varvatos have accomplished before her. Seated amongst the industry’s finest talents, Bode’s namesake label now comfortably operates at the helm of American menswear. The question is: how did she do it?
The Party Never Stops for CircoLoco
It’s past 1 A.M. on the Friday before Halloween, and partiers are still rolling up to the makeshift dance floor of a warehouse at Brooklyn’s Navy Yard. Of course, they’ll be raving well into the morning, and while the space was already packed, CircoLoco is known for joyously pushing the limits of venue capacity — as well as permissible decibel exposure.
Junya Watanabe Goes Full Punk for Reimagined Baracuta G9 Harrington Jacket Collaboration
Succeeding Baracuta’s borderless collaboration with ENGINEERED GARMENTS, the British imprint is uniting with legendary Japanese designer and Comme des Garçons affiliate Junya Watanabe for his reimagined take on the brand’s G9 Harrington Jacket. Watanabe’s experimental identity is unmistakably presented at every seam, designed with a deconstructed feel...
Bogey Boys Goes All-In With Its Latest Capsule
‘s outfit Bogey Boys has upped the ante with its newest capsule, The Vegas Collection, a spin on the close relationship between golf and gambling. Nine items constitute this line, including polos, tees, hoodies, and Sin City themed accessories with dancing game dice and a drop shadow Bogey Boys spell-out logo.
