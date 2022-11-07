ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
welikela.com

Where to Eat in L.A. for Thanksgiving [2022]

I like to think that the holidays are all about reclaiming time with the people who matter the most. But part of the commitment in hosting family and friends is preparing a feast, which of course in itself eats up a ton of time. That’s what makes dine-in (or take-out) options so appealing for Thanksgiving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
12tomatoes.com

Real Estate Agent Offers Inside Look At Rock Legend Flea’s Mansion In L.A.

Anthony Stellini of RSR Real Estate in Los Angeles is here to provide us with a closer look at one of the coolest homes that you are ever going to see. Whether you are a big fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers or you are simply a fan of awesome real estate, this Instagram post is well worth your time. The legendary bassist Flea has quite the home and you won’t believe your eyes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Luminarias Lights Up Monterey Park And L.A. Bread Stories – Here’s What’s Popping Up

Specialty Restaurants has opened its reimagined hilltop restaurant, Luminarias. The Monterey Park institution, established in 1972, has undergone a complete, multimillion-dollar transformation, including an extensive interior and exterior remodel and a total overhaul of the culinary program. With sweeping views of the San Gabriel Valley and Downtown Los Angeles, the restaurant features American dishes with a Latin influence including beef birria empanadas with homemade corn masa and sizzling calamari served tableside, as well as black bean hummus with chicharrónes and a variety of grilled skewer options. There’s a build-your-own cheese and charcuterie station and an expansive raw bar that offers composed plates like Peruvian ceviche and salmon tartare, plus a seafood tower. For dinner, signature dishes include crispy whole snapper, seafood pasta and a 36 oz tomahawk ribeye steak, as well as sides like duck fat fries and coconut orzo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

You could win a $5,000 shopping spree at Jerome’s Furniture

The gift giving season is just around the corner, and with inflation on the rise, Jerome’s Furniture is lowering their prices and, as an extra-special gift, Jerome’s is furnishing an awesome prize: A $5,000 shopping spree for one lucky KTLA viewer. Complete and submit the form below for your chance to win a $5,000 Jerome’s furniture gift card. With black friday coming up soon, it’s a great prize to win. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
weddingchicks.com

A Chic Newport Barn Wedding That’s Anything But Rustic

Taylor & River went from college sweethearts to saying "I do" in this sprawling rustic barn wedding in Newport Beach. Originally from Washington, they wanted to give their out-of-state family and friends the Newport Beach treatment (without the price tag) with a gorgeous rural SoCal setting as opposed to traditional beach portraits. Giracci Vineyards, nestled in Silverado Canyon, provided the perfect place for them; the romantic outdoor landscaping provided a gorgeous backdrop and a modern white-walled barn created a chic, rather than rustic impression. While Newport Coast weddings are known for their high-ticket price tag, this wedding totaled $75,000 for their budget!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
David Clark

Los Angeles Airbnb Rules

Turn of the Century Highland Park California Bungalow(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) One of the questions I get asked a lot from folks who come to our open houses is, “what are the rules for Airbnb in this area.”? It always helps to know the answer, or where to find it in the fast-paced real estate market of Los Angeles. Covid-19 may not be going anywhere anytime soon, but neither is one of the fastest trends in income property investing. This article Airbnb rules of Los Angeles will outline some of the basics for Los Angeles County’s short and long-term Airbnb rental regulations, Los Angeles County Airbnb night limits for hosting, and Los Angeles County Airbnb occupancy taxes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

Harry's House is everything we wanted and more

Ever since Oct. 23, the Kia Forum has become a haven for Harry Styles fans. They can be spotted pitching tents that surround the Forum. The colorful faux feathers that once belonged to their various boas float through the streets of Inglewood. They travel in large groups in sparkly pants with the letters “H” and “S” hand-painted onto the back pockets. The only reason for this can be the Harry Styles 15 night residency at the Forum.
INGLEWOOD, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list

The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Feral cat population in Los Angeles numbers in the millions

The scale of the problem is staggering. Experts believe as many as 3 million feral cats roam the streets of Los Angeles and could soon match the city’s human population of roughly 3.9 million. “A lot of people are like, ‘I had no idea,’” Esmerelda Alvarez, a longtime cat...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thequakercampus.org

The Unknown History and Paranormal Activity of Whittier

While Turnbull Canyon receives all the fame regarding Whittier’s creepy history, the town itself gets ignored. Founded in 1887, Whittier is imprinted with history that spawns over 100 years. Originally a Quaker town, Whittier has had its fair share of creepy stories, including ghost sightings that plague areas of Uptown Whittier, Whittier Boulevard, Founder’s Memorial Park, and other day-to-day areas you may be familiar with. We all know about the murders that took place in Turnbull Canyon, and the horrors at Fred C. Nelles Correctional Facility, but do Whittier natives and inhabitants really know about the gruesome history that plagues our town? From several ghost stories and the former home to a speculated serial killer, some of its history will leave you with a sour taste in your mouth.
WHITTIER, CA
localemagazine.com

5 Very Merry Holiday Happenings in Santa Monica You Won’t Want to Miss

Skip the Snow and Opt for Breakfast With Santa and Seaside Ice Skating. Santa Monica is a sunny beachside oasis that takes holiday celebrations to the next level. Even in November, it’s never too early to get in the spirit and start planning your holiday festivities. Whether you’re a born and bred West-sider or a first-time visitor, Santa Monica decks the halls in a BIG way every year. From seaside ice skating to the ultimate seasonal shopping experience, we’ve rounded up some of the best ways to spend the holidays in Santa Monica this year.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Secret LA

‘Lightscape’ Will Transform The L.A. Arboretum Into A Glittering Wonderland

London’s acclaimed holiday display ‘Lightscape’ turned every inch of the expansive L.A. Arboretum into a sea of glimmering lights last year, and it will be back and even brighter this year. Visitors will enter through a twinkling Winter Cathedral and journey along more than over a mile of pathways filled with multi-colored, glowing trees and a dozen large-scale installations that explore light in all shapes and forms., all accompanied by charming themed sounds. You’ll be immersed in a kaleidoscope of color that brings the flora to life at night in the most dazzling way. Tickets are available online and it...
ARCADIA, CA
purewow.com

7 Haircuts Everyone in Los Angeles Wants Right Now

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. In L.A., we’ve got casual cool style on lock. We’re also really into taking care of our hair—whether it’s detoxifying...
LOS ANGELES, CA

