Read full article on original website
Related
Voters reelect dead Pennsylvania state representative and trigger special election
Emotional Fetterman lost for words after winning Pennsylvania Senate race. Voters in Pennsylvania re-elected a dead state House of Representative member on Tuesday night, triggering a special election for a later date to fill the deceased Democrat’s seat. Tony DeLuca passed away at the age of 85 on 9...
A long-shot Democratic candidate raised more than $15.6 million to defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene. He lost by 31 points.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Democratic opponent, Marcus Flowers, raised $15.6 million for his campaign. He lost by 31 points on Tuesday in a race never seen as even remotely competitive for Democrats. It's the latest example of a long-shot Democrat raking in cash by taking on a high-profile GOP opponent. Democratic...
WEKU
Nevada Democrat Rep. Susie Lee wins reelection to U.S. House
Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has won reelection in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, beating her challenger, Republican April Becker, in one of the most competitive House seats this cycle.
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie
Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter
Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
Donald Trump Says He 'Sent in the FBI' To Stop Ron DeSantis Losing Election
This is the first time the former president has made any mention of apparently stopping the 2018 Florida gubernatorial election from being "stolen."
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony...
Trump Sues Jan. 6 Committee in Last-Ditch Effort to Avoid Testifying
Donald Trump sued the Jan. 6 committee on Friday, arguing its subpoena to force his testimony was an unlawful overreach. “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it,” Trump lawyer David A. Warrington said in a statement. Warrington said Trump worked in “good faith” to respond to the committee’s previous requests, but its “political” move to subpoena the former president forced him “to involve the third branch, the judicial branch, in this dispute between the executive and legislative branches.” The committee subpoenaed Trump last month and ordered him to appear before it to answer questions on Nov. 14. It came as NBC News reported the committee plans to base its final report largely around Trump, potentially leaving its concurrent investigations into law enforcement’s failures out of it, and as Trump plans to announce his re-election campaign next week. Read it at Associated Press
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining tens of thousands of uncounted ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign expressed optimism she could overtake her challenger. Laxalt, meanwhile, has steadily predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on. “We are doing everything in our power to move ballots forward just as quickly as we can,” Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, said at a press conference Friday. Gloria’s office posted tabulations Friday evening for more than 27,000 ballots that put Cortez Masto within a few hundred votes of Laxalt, with an estimated 23,000 more votes in heavily Democratic Clark County yet to be tallied.
Comments / 0