Mikaela Kienitz named new CEO of Boone County Hospital

By Sara Jordan-Heintz
Amest Tribune
 3 days ago

Boone County Hospital has hired Mikaela Kienitz as the hospital's new CEO. She will start Jan. 2, when CEO Joe Smith retires after 30 years of service.

The hospital has had a partnership with QHR Health , a hospital consulting and management firm based in Tennessee, since 1993. It employs Smith and CFO Joe Devin.

Devin will retire after Kienitz is trained for her new role. Kienitz will be employed by the hospital. BCH does use other services from QHR and will likely continue for a while, she said.

A Cedar Falls native, Kienitz has served as chief operating officer of Compass Memorial Healthcare in Marengo since 2009. She has spent her entire career in health care at that facility, working her way up through the ranks.

She began her employment there in 2001 as a staff nurse, later becoming interim chief executive officer, director of patient care services and associate director of patient care services.

She earned her Bachelor of Nursing degree in 2001 from Allen College, followed by a Master of Science in nursing leadership in 2005, also from that institute.

In 2018, she became a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

She said her career in nursing forged an ability to form connections with people.

“Not that any degree is right or wrong, but I think it’s valuable to have a clinical background,” she said. “I can learn the financial side of the job, but not everyone has the understanding of how to take care of a patient.”

She noted that while Compass Memorial Healthcare is a smaller facility than BCH, it shares the same hurdles — and opportunities — being a rural hospital located near a larger metro area. Compass Memorial Healthcare is near Iowa City.

“Knowing there is competition right down the road is something I’ve spent a lot of my career working around,” she said. “I think it’s a good challenge for a rural hospital to be close to other entities.”

BCH faced an influx of COVID-19 transfer patients at the height of the pandemic as Mary Greeley in Ames and hospitals in Des Moines reached capacity.

Kienitz said seasonal viruses such as RSV have that potential to again overwhelm urban health care facilities that will look to smaller hospitals for assistance.

She praised BHC for its financial stability, patient and staff satisfaction scores and versatility of services, but would like to see more community outreach and additional offerings in the future.

Maintaining BCH’s obstetrics services and supporting pregnant people is one of her key priorities.

“Having OB helps you with that loop closure of taking care of patients from birth to the end of life. It’s important to have those services so patients remain your patients for their whole lifespan,” she noted.

Increasing mental health services in Boone County is also important to Kienitz, as well as offering more rural health care programs.

“I’d like to see the hospital continue to grow. I think they have a really strong foundation that Joe helped build and a great staff,” she said.

Increased community engagement would include staff going into the schools, plus partnering with agencies and businesses for community events.

She wants people seeking medical care in Boone County to think about BCH first.

“It’s about maximizing our use of the programs available to us and increasing visibility,” she said. “Community engagement really helps people know who you are and helps you grow your services. I think people will come to rely on the hospital as a community partner in maybe a different way than they see it today. The goal is no patient is a number.”

Kienitz has a 20-year-old son named Riley who is a student at the University of Iowa. Her 18-year-old son Pierce will graduate from high school in spring 2023. She plans to split her time between Marengo and Boone until he completes school. She would then relocate permanently to Boone in summer 2023.

In her free time, she enjoys bicycling, kayaking, walking, scrapbooking and spending time with her boxer, Holmes.

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the next CEO of Boone County Hospital,” she said. “It is an honor to join the team and to lead the organization into a very successful future by building upon the strong foundation that exists today. I look forward to moving to Boone and engaging with the communities and patients that we serve.”

