Mass. 2022 Election Results: First Barnstable state Rep. District (Chris Flanagan vs. Tracy Post vs. Abraham Kasparian Jr.)

Read full article on original website
Related
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford plays strong role in outcome of Sheriff’s race as Paul Heroux unseats Tom Hodgson
Bristol County has a new sheriff for the first time in a quarter century. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux defeated incumbent sheriff Thomas Hodgson with 51% of the vote in a close race. Hodgson conceded the victory at 1:00am this morning in spite of the fact that votes were still being...
newbedfordguide.com
Cape District Attorney and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Democrats
It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson ‘Shocked’ By Loss to Heroux
In his first full interview since losing Tuesday's election to Democrat Paul Heroux, Bristol County Sheriff and Republican Tom Hodgson said he was "shocked" by the election results. Hodgson said polling by the campaign "was telling me we were doing very strong." He said supporters have asked him, how did...
2022 Massachusetts State Senate Election Results: Plymouth and Barnstable District (Susan Moran vs. Kari MacRae)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic incumbent Susan Moran and Republican Kari MacRae are running in the Massachusetts state Senate race for the Plymouth and Barnstable District. See below for race results. Moran is running for reelection against MacRae. Moran has served on the...
nbcboston.com
Longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson Concedes to Attleboro Mayor
Longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson has conceded to his Democratic challenger, Attleboro, Massachusetts Mayor Paul Heroux. The race for sheriff in the Southeastern Massachusetts county has been pretty tight, with Heroux leading Hodgson by only about one point. The race has not been officially called yet, but Heroux has claimed victory.
firefighternation.com
Firefighters: MA Throws Out Civil-Service Promotion Exams; Pauses Tests to Address Racial Bias
The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire Fighters local 718...
thescopeboston.org
Bill Galvin, one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in Massachusetts, is running for Secretary of State
Boston-born William Galvin, a favorite among voters, remains on track to enter his 27th year and 8th term in office as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Nov. 8. As one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in the state, Galvin sailed the wave of incumbency to a 20-point margin...
2022 Mass. Election Results: Bristol County Sheriff Race (Thomas Hodgson v. Paul Heroux)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Thomas Hodgson incumbent Bristol County Sheriff will face Democratic challenger Paul Heroux in a race to determine Bristol County’s next sheriff. Thomas Hodgson is a law enforcement and corrections professional with decades of experience in public safety. He...
Turnto10.com
As official warns of low turnout, voters in Massachusetts to decide Bristol County sheriff
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The polls in Massachusetts are open, but one official warns that the turnout might be lower than expected. Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin said he doesn’t think there is tremendous enthusiasm for this year’s election. He says of the 1.1 million...
2022 Mass. State Senate Election Results: Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District (Walter Timilty vs. Brian Muello)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Walter Timilty (D) is running against Brian Muello (R) in the 2022 Massachusetts state Senate race for the Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District. See below for race results. Timilty was raised in Milton, where he currently lives. His father,...
New Bedford Votes Overwhelmingly to Join MBTA
New Bedford voters have spoken: city residents have agreed to join the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, clearing the way for SouthCoast Rail to start service to Boston as planned in 2023. New Bedford supported the measure by a whopping 80.4%, with 16,308 voting yes to 3,969 against. Part of the...
Magaziner defeats Fung in high-profile RI congressional race
Seth Magaziner has won the race for Rhode Island's second congressional district, 12 News projects.
theoldmotor.com
Dennis Drive-in Fly-in Theater at Cape Cod Massachusetts
Richard Hollingshead applied for and received a US patent on May 16, 1933, for his concept of an “Automobile Movie Theater.” His new Drive-in theater the first in the US was opened shortly after in the depths of the Great Depression on June 6, 1933, outside of Camden, NJ.
Feds to monitor elections in these Mass. cities to prevent voter intimidation
On Tuesday, federal authorities are stepping up security outside of polling locations across the country — including at eight in Massachusetts — after a spate of surveillance campaigns at several states raised concerns of potential voter intimidation. The Justice Department announced plans to monitor compliance with federal voting...
Campbell elected as Attorney General of Massachusetts
Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is the winner over her republican opponent, Bourne Attorney Jay McMahon.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Brett Smiley wins Providence mayoral race
Brett Smiley will be the next mayor of Providence after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
Powerball: Here’s who won $1 million prize in Mass. during $2 billion drawing
There was a $1 million Powerball winner in North Quincy during Tuesday’s drawing for a world-record jackpot worth $2.04 billion. Richard Lavery, a North Quincy resident, won his $1 million prize by matching the first five winning numbers on his Quic Pic Powerball ticket. The prize amount is before taxes are removed.
Chris Evans reaffirms Mass. as one of most attractive states with People’s award
Since Massachusetts ranks the best in a variety of topics (like sports cities, colleges and universities, and the best state to live in the country, to name a few), it’s only natural that Bay Staters rank high on the list of states with the most attractive people in the U.S., according to a few studies.
Former Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes’s motion to dismiss negligent driving charges denied
A negligent driving case against a former Brockton Police Chief will go forward after a Worcester District Court judge denied a motion to dismiss it Thursday. Emanuel Gomes was charged with negligent driving in connection with a May 2021 crash during which he veered off an on-ramp and struck a car in the breakdown lane in his department-issued vehicle, according to court documents. His police cruiser went on to strike another car, which flipped on its side due to the impact of the crash.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0