Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Packers.com
Packers announce roster move
The Green Bay Packers released WR (kah-WAHN) Kawaan Baker from the practice squad. The transaction was announced Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics
The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton shares which QB he would love to coach on 'Manningcast'
Sean Payton is enjoying his time away from coaching after being the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021. Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching again. And there is one quarterback he’d love to team up with if he had his way.
Yardbarker
Report: Packers WRs frustrated with Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has been openly frustrated with his young wide receivers on multiple occasions since the offseason, and the way the quarterback has handled things is reportedly bothering some in Green Bay. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in his latest insider column on Wednesday that Rodgers has created some tension by...
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers deflects blame for poor performance vs. Lions
There’s no denying that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a generationally talented NFL player. But even he had to admit that he can have a pretty bad day and take the blame for it, right?. Apparently not. Rodgers has a brutally bad day on Sunday when he...
Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll's perceived wristband dig
Earlier this week, Carroll seemed to take a jab at his former longtime quarterback in Seattle when giving praise to Smith, who has guided the team to a surprising 6-3 record this fall. "If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help," the coach told Seattle...
Yardbarker
Packers' Aaron Rodgers to give Cowboys' Mike McCarthy 'a big old hug'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is excited to see Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy this Sunday. "I'm going to give him a big old hug, I can tell you that much," Rodgers said during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" about encountering McCarthy at Lambeau Field for the Week 10 matchup, as shared by Andrew McCarty of The Spun. "It's going to be good to see Mike. We've shared some messages over the past couple of weeks.
Yardbarker
Steelers Former Star DB Says Trading Challenging WR Claypool was “Much Needed” in 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers’ former two-time Super Bowl-winning cornerback, Ike Taylor knows a thing or two about receivers after years of lining up against some of the league’s very best during his 12-year career. He and co-host Mark Bergin outlined the necessity of the team trading 3rd-year wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears during Monday’s Beleav in Steelers episode on Facebook Live.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears make roster move at linebacker
The Chicago Bears made a move to bring a linebacker back this season. The Chicago Bears lost a huge part of the defense last week when they traded away All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The move allowed the Bears more freedom at the trade deadline, which they used to help the offense. The Bears’ defense looked terrible without Smith against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. It appears the Bears will have a little more help on the defense shortly.
Yardbarker
Aidan Hutchinson’s mom jokes about Aaron Rodgers after Lions win
Aidan Hutchinson had a big game over the weekend, and his mom had some fun with an opponent afterwards. Hutchinson recorded two tackles in his Detroit Lions’ 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. He also had his first career interception, which came on a 4th-and-goal play in the second quarter.
6 must-know things about Cowboys' Week 10 foe, slumping Green Bay Packers
The bye week is a nice time to sit back, relax, and watch football free of worries. While that’s a fan’s perspective, the Dallas Cowboys and their players were still putting in the time preparing for their Week 10 opponent, the Green Bay Packers. Cowboys players were likely...
Yardbarker
Green Bay Packers legend LeRoy Butler suggests benching Aaron Rodgers
With the Green Bay Packers’ season trending in a downward direction, one former Packer suggested benching Aaron Rodgers. Before Week 1 started, ESPN had the Packers seeded sixth in their power rankings. Now, heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys, Green Bay is ranked 24th. After Green Bay’s five game losing streak, they now sit 4.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones has strong response to Odell Beckham Jr. rumors
The Dallas Cowboys are being mentioned more and more as a potential suitor for Odell Beckham Jr., and team owner Jerry Jones certainly seems interested in adding the veteran wide receiver. During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones was asked about all the recent talk that the...
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Gives Update On Josh McDaniels’ Job Status
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having an awful season with his team. While this is his second run as an NFL head coach, nothing is going any differently from his first run as a head coach. However, there’s an update on McDaniels’ job status with the Raiders....
Yardbarker
Davante Adams has sharp words on state of the Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is peeved with the sad state of the Raiders. "I've got no business being in this building" if things don't change in Las Vegas, he said, per Pro Football Talk. Adams criticized the current offensive philosophy, with the team deciding they are "just...
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott takes important step toward returning for Week 10 vs. Packers
One small step in the recovery of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott could mean a giant leap toward his return in week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Elliott, safety Malik Hooker and defensive end Sam Williams were all able to return to practice Wednesday just days before McCarthy is set to take on his former team, according to a tweet from Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken.
Yardbarker
Bengals respond to being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20,...
Yardbarker
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel made moving gesture for Miami employees after first 2022 win
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is winning fans fast within the Dolphins organization. Dolphins in-house podcast host Travis Wingfield shared a touching gesture McDaniel made all of the organization's employees after his regime's first win on Sept. 11 against the New England Patriots. McDaniel gave everyone game balls with...
Yardbarker
2022 Atlanta Braves — The Ugly
This continues my series of grades for the Atlanta Braves, breaking them up into three groups — the good, the okay, and the ugly. If you missed the first two installments of this series, follow the links below. The 2022 Atlanta Braves — The Ugly. I don’t think...
Comments / 0