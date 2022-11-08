ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

VOTE 2022: 7th Congressional District among most-watched races in New Jersey, nationally

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpQrI_0j2pUdPF00

There is a feeling that the outcome of the election in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District could have ripple effects across the country.

The last election there was decided by a single point, though boundaries have since been redrawn after the 2020 census.

Incumbent Tom Malinowski is looking to hold onto the seat he was first elected to in 2018.

His challenger, Tom Kean Jr., is a former New Jersey general assemblyman and state senator.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent by the national Republican party in this race.

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey Globe

N.J.’s new congressional map is looking pretty sturdy for Democrats

Going into this year’s midterm election, one of the biggest open questions in New Jersey politics was how the state’s new congressional map would hold up. Drawn by Democrats on the Congressional Redistricting Commission, the map aimed to make nine safe seats for Democrats, two (mostly) safe seats for Republicans, and one highly competitive district.
NEW JERSEY STATE
fox5ny.com

Live New Jersey 2022 Election Results

NEW JERSEY - Election day has passed in New Jersey. While there were no statewide offices up for a vote there were still a lot of interesting races. All 12 Congressional Districts were up for election in New Jersey. Those races could have implications about which party controls Congress for...
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Poll Shows Majority Of New Jersey Residents Do Not Want Governor Murphy To Run For President

With voting now complete in the 2022 midterm elections, positioning for the 2024 presidential election is now underway. Both the current governor of New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, and the most recent former governor, Republican Chris Christie, are expected to try their chances for their party’s nominations, but neither have the support of their home state in such efforts, a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Morristown Minute

New Laws Passed in New Jersey, 2022

Laws passed during the 2022-2023 Regular Session of the New Jersey State Assembly and Senate.Morristown Minute. All the new laws passed by the New Jersey Legislature (Assembly and Senate) in the 2022-2023 regular session – now law in NJ.
CBS New York

Election Results 2022: Check full New York and New Jersey election results

NEW YORK - Voters across the Tri-State Area and the nation headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in an election many experts said was the most consequential midterms in history. New York voters faced a choice for governor. Kathy Hochul was running to be the first woman ever elected to a full term as governor in the Empire State, whereas Lee Zeldin was hoping to unseat her and become the first Republican to win the governor's office in New York since George Pataki. For complete election results: CLICK HERE to check election results in New York, including governor, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, Comptroller, State Supreme Court, State Senate, Assembly and various ballot measures.  CLICK HERE to check election results in New Jersey, including U.S. House, State Senate, and State House. CLICK HERE for complete election day coverage across the Tri-State Area. CLICK HERE for more coverage of local and national politics.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories

Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
BROOKLYN, NY
WPG Talk Radio

No Red Wave in NJ on Election Night

Despite decades-high inflation and a largely unpopular Democratic president, there was no red wave that washed over New Jersey. The picture may be a bit different once all the local races are settled. In addition to congress, voters in many towns were choosing mayors, council members, and voting for their board of education. These races are important because they form the building blocks of grassroots political efforts in local communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy