VOTE 2022: 7th Congressional District among most-watched races in New Jersey, nationally

There is a feeling that the outcome of the election in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District could have ripple effects across the country.

The last election there was decided by a single point, though boundaries have since been redrawn after the 2020 census.

Incumbent Tom Malinowski is looking to hold onto the seat he was first elected to in 2018.

His challenger, Tom Kean Jr., is a former New Jersey general assemblyman and state senator.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent by the national Republican party in this race.