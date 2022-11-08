Flannel weather in full effect as temps drop 20 degrees for Tuesday

Now: Sub-tropical storm Nicole continues to gather steam and is moving toward the Bahamas. Nicole will likely bring rain to New Jersey Friday/Saturday.

Next: A couple more gorgeous days on the way before Nicole’s rains work up the Eastern Seaboard. It looks like a wet start to the upcoming weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says to throw on a jacket and some flannel Tuesday as we are seeing temperatures about 20-degrees cooler than the last few days.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures mild, but not as warm as Monday. Daytime highs around 59 degrees. Overnight lows around 45.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with some clouds. Daytime highs around 57. Overnight lows dip to around 36.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds with daytime highs around d65. Overnight lows around 42.

FRIDAY: Clouds with some rain developing by Friday night. Daytime highs around 68. Overnight lows around 59.

WEEKEND: Some rain expected Saturday morning, followed by clearer skies in the afternoon. Sunday should see mostly sunny skies. Temperatures mild for Saturday, followed by a cooldown on Sunday.