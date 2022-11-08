Among the many impressive opening-weekend statistics for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney) is a per-theater average of $40,946 (4,396 theaters estimated at $180 million), higher than what “The Fabelmans” (Universal) earned in four. The MCU sequel fell short of the year’s best opening; that remains “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” last May, which debuted to $187 million. However, it’s $36 million better than July’s opening for “Thor: Love and Thunder.” With $330 million worldwide in its initial dates (and a reported $250 million budget before marketing), “Wakanda Forever” is off to a good start. Until “Avatar: The Way of Water”...

