City of Naples urges people to take safety precautions
Jay Boodheshwar, the City of Naples City Manager said people using these access points should wear protective shoes and not go in the water.
Pelican Preserve community upset over reopening of Gulf Coast landfill
The Pelican Preserve community is upset by the reopening of a landfill to help accommodate debris from Hurricane Ian. They worry about their health and safety. And they worry the fully-operational landfill will crush the values of their homes and that’s not at all. People who live near the...
Pickleball industry receives $670K grant in Collier County
The Southwest Florida pickleball industry is receiving almost $700,000 from Collier County’s tourist development tax upon approval by the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. Naples is often referenced as the pickleball capital of the country by lovers of the sport, as East Naples Community Park is home to...
Bonita Springs residents concerned about Imperial River flooding during Nicole
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Homes along the Imperial River in Bonita Springs were destroyed during Hurricane Ian’s storm surge in early October. Some residents reported waves as high as eight-feet above the river’s typical level. “Total destruction. Everything. Water was four-and-half-feet high in the house. We just...
Charlotte County closures due to Nicole
List of offices and businesses that will be closed in Charlotte County tomorrow due to Hurricane Nicole
Portion of pier, handful of beaches reopen in Naples
On Thursday, people wasted no time taking advantage of their ability to hit the sand and, for some, the surf. The City of Naples has reopened a portion of the pier and a handful of beaches, but it comes with a word of warning. “Boy is it beautiful to be...
Nicole updates from Lee County
Lee County has given a list of updates and important information for residents as Hurricane Nicole reaches Florida
Additional Collier County races: mosquito control, fire districts and community districts
Collier County headed to the polls on Tuesday to select candidates for major statewide races and county commissioners. But residents were also faced with the choice to vote for candidates who will lead mosquito control districts and fire rescue districts, among other races. Below are the election results for those...
Update on Two Marco Island ALF Projects
It is no secret that the faltering economy nationwide may be impacting capital projects that have been in the planning stages for the last couple of years. So it should come as no surprise that the cost of materials and the rising cost of borrowing money may, in fact, be impacting some projects here in Southwest Florida.
Two Lee County shelters to open as Nicole advances towards Florida
Southwest Florida is not expected to bear the brunt of the storm, but shelters are open for the benefit of those undergoing repairs or continued difficulty with housing.
Hurricane Nicole: Lee, Collier County schools canceled on Thursday
All Lee and Collier County School District schools and district offices will be closed on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the districts announced Wednesday afternoon. Additionally, all after school activities in Lee County Schools, with the exception of athletics and after-care, are cancelled for Wednesday. All exempted activities will end by 3:30 p.m. and campuses will be cleared out by 4 p.m.
It is possible to build back better, says local architect
“Paradise isn’t lost,” says Joyce Owens. “We can always rebuild paradise. We can build it back better and stronger.”. The Fort Myers modernist architect, principal of Architect Joyce Owens LLC, recently went to Sanibel Island by boat to check on how her clients’ houses fared during Hurricane Ian. She visited five of them, and all were standing.
Blown BACKWARDS into the FUTURE
ARTIST LINDA BUSCH BENSON and her Great Pyrenees dog, Elsa, spent the evening of Sept. 28 huddled together on top of her dining room table. Darkness fell as Hurricane Ian’s storm surge swirled around them. Ms. Benson watched as her small house, situated along a canal that empties into the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, filled with muddy river water. For a while, she used an 18-inch measuring stick to keep track of its rise. Then the stick floated away.
Corkscrew Road development settlement agreement awaits final ruling
In June, Lee County Commissioners approved the Kingston project, a 6,676-acre Cameratta Cos. development, including 10,000 dwelling units, 240 hotel units, 700,000 square feet of commercial use and 3,287 acres of restoration, conservation and flow way. . Two joint petitioners, Lee County and Corkscrew Grove, are seeking judicial approval of...
Debris clustered on Bonita Springs streets while Nicole approaches
Many Southwest Florida residents are working on picking up trash and debris from our streets as subtropical storm Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida. Hickory Boulevard on Bonita Beach was one of the hardest hit areas by Ian. And as people try to clean up the massive damage, they must figure out preparations for Nicole.
Who won seats on the Collier County School Board? Not the incumbents
The votes are in, and challengers Jerry Rutherford, Kelly Lichter and Tim Moshier have been elected to the Collier County School Board. They were decided victories, with Rutherford winning 65.4% of the vote, while Lichter took home 58.2% and Moshier 60.5%, according to the Collier Supervisor of Elections. "We're very...
Paradise Coast Sports Complex to host 2022 Collier County SnowFest
The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by NaplesDealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
Charlotte County, Punta Gorda ballot question results
There were a number of questions on the ballot for voters to decide on in Charlotte County on Election Day. The choices were yes and no, but the questions were far less simple. Charlotte County Charter Amendment 1 asked voters to decide if the Charlotte County Charter be amended to...
Collier County residents preparing to weather another storm
Many people are now preparing for another storm while still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Even though Subtropical Storm Nicole isn’t expected to be as intense, it doesn’t mean there won’t be damage. Christina Kraus lives on Coconut Circle South in East Naples. She and many of her...
Northbound lanes closed on S Tamiami Trail, Lee County
LCSO says the northbound lanes of Tamiami Trail S are shut down after a traffic incident in the area
