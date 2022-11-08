ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

DCist

‘She Was Willing To Learn Us’: Behind Democrats’ Victory In Virginia’s 7th Congressional District

Spanberger greets a voter at Woodbridge Middle School on Election Day morning. With control of Congress hanging in the balance, Virginia Democrats managed to hold the line in two key congressional districts based in Northern Virginia. Incumbents Abigail Spanberger in the 7th District and Jennifer Wexton in the 10th District won third terms in office — an early positive sign Tuesday night for Democrats. The party sustained losses, including in Virginia’s 2nd District, but appeared to fend off the Republican sweep some had predicted.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fairfax Times

Democrats prevail in midterm election

The polls are closed and at the County Election Office canvassing is underway. Some mail-in ballots must still be counted and could arrive as late as Nov. 14 by noon, according to county officials. Although there were some hiccups around the state including issues with electronic poll books, Fairfax County...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
MARYLAND STATE
sungazette.news

Analysis: Did neighborhoods just deliver Arlington Democrats a warning?

Incumbent Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti’s healthy re-election victory in the Nov. 8 general election did not come without some inherent warning signs for Democrats about one segment of the county population’s unhappiness with current governance. Whether the party heeds the potential canary in the coal...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Antisemitic Flyers Found in DC's Kalorama Neighborhood

Many residents of D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood woke to find hatred on their doorsteps Thursday morning, and it wasn’t the first time the neighborhood was targeted for the distribution of crudely made antisemitic flyers. Security video shows a man with a backpack calmly dropping what appear to be folded...
DELAWARE STATE
WTOP

Thoroughfare descendant sues in cemetery saga

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A descendant tied to one of the cemeteries in the Thoroughfare community of Broad Run is suing a brewery and Prince William County for failing to protect the historic burials.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

AP: Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland has voted to legalize marijuana, joining 19 states including Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press. The new change will go into effect beginning in July 2023, and those looking to indulge will have to be over the age of 21. The Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
Inside Nova

Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
VIRGINIA STATE

