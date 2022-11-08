Read full article on original website
‘She Was Willing To Learn Us’: Behind Democrats’ Victory In Virginia’s 7th Congressional District
Spanberger greets a voter at Woodbridge Middle School on Election Day morning. With control of Congress hanging in the balance, Virginia Democrats managed to hold the line in two key congressional districts based in Northern Virginia. Incumbents Abigail Spanberger in the 7th District and Jennifer Wexton in the 10th District won third terms in office — an early positive sign Tuesday night for Democrats. The party sustained losses, including in Virginia’s 2nd District, but appeared to fend off the Republican sweep some had predicted.
Fairfax Times
Democrats prevail in midterm election
The polls are closed and at the County Election Office canvassing is underway. Some mail-in ballots must still be counted and could arrive as late as Nov. 14 by noon, according to county officials. Although there were some hiccups around the state including issues with electronic poll books, Fairfax County...
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
sungazette.news
Analysis: Did neighborhoods just deliver Arlington Democrats a warning?
Incumbent Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti’s healthy re-election victory in the Nov. 8 general election did not come without some inherent warning signs for Democrats about one segment of the county population’s unhappiness with current governance. Whether the party heeds the potential canary in the coal...
NBC Washington
Antisemitic Flyers Found in DC's Kalorama Neighborhood
Many residents of D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood woke to find hatred on their doorsteps Thursday morning, and it wasn’t the first time the neighborhood was targeted for the distribution of crudely made antisemitic flyers. Security video shows a man with a backpack calmly dropping what appear to be folded...
What's next for Jen Kiggans' vacant state Senate seat?
NORFOLK, Va. — As Virginia Sen. Jen Kiggans gets ready to fill the role of Virginia's 2nd Congressional District in January, she is set to leave behind an empty seat for an entire 2023 year in the state Senate. This calls for a special election to fill the remainder...
Republican Jen Kiggans flips Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District seat
Republican Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District race.
'Too close to call' | Redrawn Maryland District 6 race still tight
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland’s 6th district race is still too close to call after Election Night. Incumbent Democrat David Trone trails Republican challenger Neil Parrot by a few thousand votes. The night started out promising for Trone, as he shot out to a commanding lead, with his base...
WTOP
Thoroughfare descendant sues in cemetery saga
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A descendant tied to one of the cemeteries in the Thoroughfare community of Broad Run is suing a brewery and Prince William County for failing to protect the historic burials.
Yesli Vega concedes to Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race
Republican Yesli Vega has conceded to Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) in Virginia's 7th Congressional District race.
WSLS
WATCH: DC attorney general makes announcement about Washington Commanders
The attorney general for the District of Columbia makes a major announcement regarding the Washington Commanders on Thursday (Nov. 10). The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine did not disclose what the announcement would entail. This comes after an investigation was launched into the team around the time...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Former NASCAR Driver Hermie Sadler Announces Candidacy for Virginia’s 17th Senate District
EMPORIA, VIRGINIA — Wednesday night, Hermie Sadler, joined by a standing room only crowd at his restaurant, FO SHO Bar and Grille in Emporia, announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Virginia's 17th Senate District. “I was born and raised in the small town of Emporia, Virginia, but...
Virginia is one of the states hit the hardest by online scammers
A new study shows that Virginia is one of the states hit the hardest by online scammers. Since the pandemic, criminals are finding new ways and new victims to scam. The study says the Commonwealth of Virginia is the eighth most scammed state. Last year, Virginians lost $181,622,993 to scammers. The average loss in Virginia was $14,660.
Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Democratic Party react to election results
"I think the Republican Party showed well, but not as well as folks had hoped," Youngkin told News 3 on Wednesday morning.
NBC Washington
What Maryland Could Look Like Under Gov. Wes Moore, According to Political Experts
Democrat Wes Moore is projected to become the first Black governor of Maryland, taking the office back from the GOP with a defeat of Republican state Del. Dan Cox, who was supported by former President Donald Trump but not term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Moore, a combat veteran and former...
Virginia Democrats see several Election Day wins, one big loss
As final tallies came in on Election Day, many Virginia Democratic representatives celebrated reelection victories, while one district saw a flip with a Republican win in a tight race.
Cat controversy: A change to a Virginia bill has been proposed that would make declawing illegal
RICHMOND, Va. — A modification to Virginia state code was filed in the General Assembly on November 7 that, if passed, would ban a controversial practice involving cats. According to the Humane Society of the United States, declawing is a procedure that amputates the last bone of each toe in a cat.
AP: Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana
MARYLAND, USA — Maryland has voted to legalize marijuana, joining 19 states including Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press. The new change will go into effect beginning in July 2023, and those looking to indulge will have to be over the age of 21. The Maryland...
Bay Net
SOUTHERN MARYLAND ELECTIONS: Who Won, Who Lost, And Where Do We Go?
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Although there were some very close races across the region on November 8, the election is only the first step toward seeing what direction Maryland will head over the next four years. Looking at statewide candidates and ballot questions, many races were called within minutes...
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
