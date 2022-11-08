ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

China sends warplanes into Taiwan air defence zone in response to UK minister’s visit OLD

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQM7h_0j2pOsTS00

China sent 31 military aircraft into Taiwan 's air-defence identification zone on Monday in an apparent response to British trade minister Greg Hands ’s visit to the island nation.

The warplanes were part of a larger sortie of 63 aircraft and four naval vessels that were spotted near the island's "surrounding region", the Taiwanese defence ministry said.

The planes were tracked with electronic tools and Taiwan responded with aircraft, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems, it said.

China flew the highest number of warplanes into Taiwan's airspace on Monday since US White House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit in August, according to Bloomberg.

Beijing has beefed up its military presence near Taiwan and maintains that the island is a part of its national territory, even though it has been self-ruled since 1949 following a civil war.

The Chinese foreign ministry earlier in the day strongly criticised Mr Hands’s visit to Taipei, asking the UK to "upheld the one-China policy".

"We urge the British side to stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan and stop sending wrong signals to separatist forces for Taiwan independence," said spokesman Zhao Lijian.

Beijing, in its effort to isolate Taiwan diplomatically, has imposed visa bans and other forms of retaliation against foreign officials and governments who visited the island.

The British trade minister's Taiwan visit — a significant step for the ties between the two countries — comes just a fortnight after prime minister Rishi Sunak took office. During his previous election campaign, Mr Sunak had labelled China as one of the "biggest, long-term threats to Britain".

The trade minister is on a two-day visit where he will hold talks with Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen and co-host the UK-Taiwan 25th annual Trade Talks to “boost trade” and promote UK expertise in hydrogen and offshore wind.

“Visiting Taiwan in person is a clear signal of the UK’s commitment to boosting UK-Taiwan trade ties,” Mr Hands’s office said.

“Like the UK, Taiwan is a champion of free and fair trade underpinned by a rules-based global trading system."

The trade talks between the countries began in 1991 and were held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have a long-established trade relationship with Taiwan, it’s worth £8bn a year,” a Downing Street spokesperson said while defending Mr Hands’s visit.

The official added: “We have a vibrant, long-standing relationship on areas like trade and culture, and this will form part of that engagement.”

Innovate UK, Britain’s national innovation agency, will sign a new memorandum of understanding with Taiwan’s ministry of economic affairs, “pledging to increase collaboration on technology and innovation”.

The UK’s £8bn trade partnership with Taiwan has risen 14 per cent in the last two years, according to the Department for International Trade, with UK exports to Taiwan going up by 12 per cent during the pandemic.

David Spencer, the chief executive of the Taiwan Policy Centre, said that the UK is lagging behind its allies when it comes to sending officials to Taiwan.

He added: "The UK’s commitment to an Indo-Pacific tilt means there is a real opportunity to forge a strong trading relationship with a true democratic ally in the region.

“...This meeting offers an opportunity for some much-needed strategic clarity on the UK’s support for Taiwan. We hope Greg seizes that opportunity.”

Comments / 30

Bean Smith
2d ago

China needs to be stoped before something bad happens. The U S is in no shape to do anything with that old decrepit pervert in the white house. Wait until a Republican is in the white house. We need peace on this earth love in the world.

Reply
10
CubanAlien Delcerro
2d ago

China wants to control the south China sea because trillions of dollars go threw it all the time and they want to get paid to allow it. Their thing is about money.

Reply(6)
5
Danny Rowland
1d ago

The UNITED STATES 🇺🇸 WILL FIGHT CHINA TO HELP TAWAINISE. THE HAVE NOT BEEN PART OF CHINAFOR A LONG TIME AND CHINA NEEDS TO STOP BULL AND LEAVE THEM ALONE

Reply
5
Related
Dr. E.C. Beuck

A War Between The United States And China Over Taiwan Might Be Coming

Boxing Glove Clash US vs ChinaPriyam Patel on Pixabay. According to remarks made by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China may be growing dissatisfied with the current status quo over the status of Taiwan and that the Asian power might be pursuing a faster timetable for reunification, one which could see coercive measures used. In the worst case scenario, this might mean an outright invasion as a potential option. Needless to say, tensions are rising as a result.
Gizmodo

Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Former U.S. military pilot who worked in China arrested in Australia

A former U.S. military pilot and flight instructor who ran an aviation consultancy in China is in custody in Australia awaiting an extradition request from his homeland on an undisclosed charge, officials said Wednesday. Daniel Edmund Duggan, who says he is a former U.S. Marine Corps major, was refused bail...
Newsweek

Russia Preparing for 'Something Disastrous': Khrushchev Great-Granddaughter

Russians are preparing for "something disastrous" to happen as fears continue to mount over what President Vladimir Putin may do next amid his war in Ukraine, according to the great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. Nina Khrushcheva, a professor of international affairs at New York's The New School, told...
Daily Mail

Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls

A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
petapixel.com

Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution

Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
The Independent

The Independent

914K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy