merrimackathletics.com
Women's Volleyball Takes Set at St Fancis Brooklyn
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. – The Merrimack College women's volleyball team lost a Northeast Conference (NEC) matchup on Friday night against St. Francis Brooklyn. Records: Merrimack (4-21, 2-11 NEC) | St. Francis Brooklyn (13-17 6-7 NEC) Rapid Recap. The Terriers started the first set with a four point lead, Merrimack...
merrimackathletics.com
Men's Hockey Makes it Five Straight, Sweeps Maine
Matt Copponi scored twice and the Warriors made it five wins in a row, with a five goal performance as they defeated the University of Maine Black Bears 5-3 on Saturday night at Lawler Rink. Merrimack (8-3-0, 6-1-0): 5 Maine (2-8-1, 0-5-1): 3. Attendance: 2,468. After killing off an early...
merrimackathletics.com
Women's Hockey Earns Weekend Split With New Hampshire
The Merrimack women's hockey team scored five goals, including an overtime winner by Hayley Chang to defeat the University of New Hampshire Wildcats and earn the weekend split and earn their fourth Hockey East win of the year. Merriamack: 5 (5-8-1, 4-6-1) New Hampshire: 4 (5-10-0, 4-8-0) Merrimack fell behind...
merrimackathletics.com
Men's Basketball Wins Home Opener Over Clark
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. – The Merrimack College men's basketball team won its first game of the season on Thursday night against Clark University, 64-48. Jordan Minor led the way for the Warriors with 15 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Devon Savage was the only other Merrimack player in double figures, scoring 14 points. Ziggy Reid and Mykel Derring chipped in with nine points each in the victory.
merrimackathletics.com
Women's Hockey Falls Short To New Hampshire
The Merrimack women's hockey team fell short this afternoon in Durham New Hampshire as they were defeated by the University of New Hampshire Wildcats by a score of 3-0. Merriamack: 0 (4-8-1, 3-6-1)New Hampshire: 3 (5-9-0, 4-7-0) The game was scoreless to the first 20 minutes, and Emma Gorski made...
merrimackathletics.com
Men's Soccer's Season Ends in Playoff Semifinal Heartbreaker
The Merrimack Men's Soccer Team's 2022 campaign came to an end tonight with a heartbreaking loss in the Northeast Conference playoff semifinal, falling to the Saint Brooklyn Francis Brooklyn Terriers on penalty kicks after the first 110 minutes of the game ended at 2-2. Rapid Recap:. Merrimack: 2 (1) Saint...
merrimackathletics.com
Men's Hockey Squeaks Past Maine, Fueled by Ollas' 33 Save Shutout
Hugo Ollas made 33 saves and Matt Copponi scored the lone goal as the Merrimack Warriors men's ice hockey team made it four wins in a row as they defeated the University of Maine Black Bears by score score of 1-0 on Friday afternoon at Lawler Rink. Merrimack (7-3-0, 5-1-0):...
