NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. – The Merrimack College men's basketball team won its first game of the season on Thursday night against Clark University, 64-48. Jordan Minor led the way for the Warriors with 15 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Devon Savage was the only other Merrimack player in double figures, scoring 14 points. Ziggy Reid and Mykel Derring chipped in with nine points each in the victory.

NORTH ANDOVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO