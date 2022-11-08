ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honoring our military veterans

FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-201 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (November 11, 2022) – In Issue 2022-201 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we honor and remember all who have served. Thank you Veterans for your service and sacrifice!. Veterans Day. Initially celebrating the end of the War...
A special Veterans Day tribute at St. Columban School

LOVELAND, OH (November 11, 2022) – Honor our military veterans today and every day. Rain did not stop the St. Columban School 7th & 8th grade students from paying tribute to area veterans on Veterans Day 2022. Rain did force the ceremony to be moved from the usual outdoor...
It’s not easy being green

FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-200 DAILY FEATURE. LOVELAND, OH (November 10, 2022) – In Issue 2022-200 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we wonder how quickly you identified this TV series?. Cookie Monster. Can you name this TV series – Ran for 53 seasons (not years), had...
