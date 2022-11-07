Penn State-Michigan lives up to expectations, looking at some notable teams so far: Weekend Review Season 5 Episode 7

Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
College sports world mourns loss of iconic Syracuse AD
While the Big East Conference is no longer the college athletics powerhouse that it was in the 1980s and 1990s, it might not have existed in the first place if not for the efforts of John “Jake” Crouthamel. The former Syracuse athletic director, who held that role from 1977 to 2005, died Monday at 84 years old, per Dartmouth Athletics.
247Sports
Massachusetts Minutemen vs Connecticut Huskies Game Recap
The UMass Minutemen put up one of their better offensive efforts of the season however it was not enough to overcome the rival UConn Huskies this past Friday in East Hartford as UConn won 27-10. UMass behind Brady Olson at QB had their best offensive showing in terms of total...
ABC6.com
East Greenwich Holds NLI Signing For Ten Student-Athletes Wednesday
Ten East Greenwich student-athletes signing their National Letter of Intent Wednesday. Reese Fahys: Providence College Cross Country/ Track and Field. Helena Dunwoody: University of New Haven Girls Lacrosse. Michael Ucci: Nichols College Baseball. Nicholas Martin: University of Rhode Island Cross Country/Track and Field. Rylee Shunney: University of Massachusetts Cross Country/Track...
No. 8 Frontier field hockey defeats rival No. 9 Greenfield, advances to Division IV state quarterfinals (photos)
SOUTH DEERFIELD — In a battle between the final Western Massachusetts teams remaining in the Division IV field hockey state tournament, No. 8 Frontier defeated its crosstown rival, No. 9 Greenfield, 2-0.
