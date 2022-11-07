Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones releases statement as counts come to a close
MACON, Ga. -- Lieutenant Governor-Elect Burt Jones, has released a statement following his win over Charlie Bailey in Tuesday's midterm election. “What a great win! Jan and I are so grateful to the people of Georgia for their vote of confidence, and I am truly honored to be the next Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Georgia. Our campaign was successful because we ran a positive, truthful campaign focused on the issues that Georgians truly care about," Jones says. "Working together, we’re going to deliver exactly what we campaigned on by cutting our state income tax and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Georgians, improving our K-12 education system by empowering parents and teachers, standing with our law enforcement to reduce crime and protect Georgia families, and creating more opportunities for every person across our state."
wfxl.com
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wins re-election
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won re-election in Tuesday's election, defeating Democrat challenger Bee Nguyen, according to Fox News. With nearly all precincts reporting in the state, Raffnesperger has just under 54% of the vote. Raffensperger rose to prominence after the 2020 Presidental...
wfxl.com
Lt. Governor Candidate Charlie Bailey gives statement following narrow loss to Burt Jones
MACON, Ga. -- Following a less-than-4 % defeat to Republican Candidate Burt Jones, Charlie Bailey has issued a statement about the seat of Lieutenant Governor slipping through his fingers. “Last night, across the entire country, voters stood up and fought back against attacks on our Democracy," Bailey says. "I am...
wfxl.com
Stacey Abrams claims 'Black men' fooled by 'misinformation' are dampening her poll numbers
ATLANTA (TND) — Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams believes misinformation "targeted" at Black men is the reason she experienced a decline in support from Black voters in a new Marist poll. Unfortunately, this year, black men have been a very targeted population for misinformation,” Abrams said on MSNBC’s “Velshi”...
wfxl.com
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor
(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
wfxl.com
Nicole strikes Florida as rare November hurricane; weakens to tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — At 3:00 a.m. Thursday, Nicole made landfall in Florida on North Hutchinson Island, just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour...
wfxl.com
Nicole strengthens into tropical storm; US braces for hurricane strength
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Nicole was located about 350 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas Tuesday morning. The storm was beginning to strengthen with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph moving west at 9 mph. Steered by high pressure over the eastern United States, Nicole...
wfxl.com
SWGA school closures and delays due to Nicole
Ahead of possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, some Southwest Georgia schools are announcing closures and delays. Byne Christian School will be closing at 11:30am Tuesday, November 10th. CALHOUN COUNTY. Calhoun County schools will dismiss at noon on Thursday. COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY. Community Christian Academy, in Adel, will be closed...
Comments / 0