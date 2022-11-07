ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones releases statement as counts come to a close

MACON, Ga. -- Lieutenant Governor-Elect Burt Jones, has released a statement following his win over Charlie Bailey in Tuesday's midterm election. “What a great win! Jan and I are so grateful to the people of Georgia for their vote of confidence, and I am truly honored to be the next Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Georgia. Our campaign was successful because we ran a positive, truthful campaign focused on the issues that Georgians truly care about," Jones says. "Working together, we’re going to deliver exactly what we campaigned on by cutting our state income tax and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Georgians, improving our K-12 education system by empowering parents and teachers, standing with our law enforcement to reduce crime and protect Georgia families, and creating more opportunities for every person across our state."
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wins re-election

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won re-election in Tuesday's election, defeating Democrat challenger Bee Nguyen, according to Fox News. With nearly all precincts reporting in the state, Raffnesperger has just under 54% of the vote. Raffensperger rose to prominence after the 2020 Presidental...
GEORGIA STATE
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor

(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
TEXAS STATE
SWGA school closures and delays due to Nicole

Ahead of possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, some Southwest Georgia schools are announcing closures and delays. Byne Christian School will be closing at 11:30am Tuesday, November 10th. CALHOUN COUNTY. Calhoun County schools will dismiss at noon on Thursday. COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY. Community Christian Academy, in Adel, will be closed...
CALHOUN COUNTY, GA

