ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Spanberger wins in redrawn 7th District

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won re-election in the 7th District, according to the Associated Press. “Thanks to your commitment and hard work, we have won this race,” she said as she declared victory on Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m. The AP called the race about a half hour later.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Calling all developers: Richmond seeks proposals for City Center project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a smattering of properties in downtown Richmond, but could become a 20-block area revitalization effort called the City Center Innovation District. “City Center is the donut hole in downtown Richmond, the area that is immediately across the street from the Greater Richmond Convention Center,”...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

In landslide, Henrico voters approve $511M bond referendum

Henrico voters continued their strong support of county bond referendums Tuesday by overwhelmingly endorsing the $511.4-million package proposed by Henrico officials. All four referendum questions – authorizing the sale of general obligation bonds to fund projects for county schools, recreation and parks facilities, sewer and drainage projects, and fire and public safety projects – passed with at least 84% of the vote. (The latter earned the highest level of support among the four questions, with nearly 90% of voters endorsing it.)
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Hines re-elected in Emporia's District 7

Though the votes have not been officially canvassed, Yolanda G. Hines will remain on the Emporia City Council after defeating challenger Denise P. Webb in District 7. The incumbent received nearly 58% of the vote. The final vote count is official once canvassed by Registrar Ashley Wall. Citizens of Emporia's...
EMPORIA, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy