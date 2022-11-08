Today, Governor McKee released the following message to Rhode Islanders after voters chose to elect him to a full four-year term:. I am deeply grateful to you for putting your faith in me to lead our state for the next four years. We have achieved so much together in my first 20 months as your Governor, and I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and get back to work for the hardworking people of our state. We have so much to be optimistic about because Rhode Island has such strong momentum.

