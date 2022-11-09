Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term Tuesday, campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy to defeat Democrat Deidre DeJear.

Reynolds was appointed governor in 2017 and narrowly won her first full term a year later, but her run for reelection never seemed in doubt as she has raised nearly $7.5 million and campaigned on her success in building a $2 billion surplus even as she pushed through tax cuts.

Polling for months had shown that Reynolds was strongly favored over DeJear, a Des Moines small business owner whom even after months of campaigning had low name recognition. That likely was due in part to DeJear’s inability to air TV ads until recently because of the relatively small $1.3 million she has raised for her campaign.

DeJear was seeking to be the nation’s first Black woman elected as governor.

In the sole debate between the candidates, DeJear argued that Republicans led by Reynolds had built up the massive surplus by underfunding key services, such as schools, prisons and mental health care programs.

“While we can boast about a surplus we have to think about at what cost. We see the degradation of our education system happening right before our eyes. We’re asking our systems to do more with a lot less,” she said. “That surplus is evidence the Iowa taxpayer dollar is not going to work. It’s just being hoarded.”

Reynolds, who has signed multiple tax cuts into law in recent years, said Democrats were wrong to predict doom if large tax cuts were approved and that Republicans believed Iowans deserved to hold onto as much of their money as possible.

“The bottom line is they think that they know what to do with your money better than you do,” Reynolds said. “They want to take your money and develop government programs instead of giving it back to Iowans and letting them choose what do to with their money.”

Reynolds typically doesn’t acknowledge the role of a surge in federal spending in Iowa’s ability to pile up money in reserve or to spend on programs such as broadband expansion or childcare programs.

At their debate, the issue of abortion sparked the most contentious exchange between Reynolds and DeJear.

Reynolds supports elimination of most abortion rights while DeJear favors legislative action to guarantee the right to an abortion in Iowa. Reynolds has asked the Iowa courts to impose a ban on abortions at about 6 weeks, often before women know they are pregnant, and has declined to say whether she would propose a complete ban on the procedure if reelected.

Reynolds also signed legislation prohibiting transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ high school sports and women’s college athletics while DeJear, an advocate for LGBTQ rights, has said one of her main goals as governor would be to make Iowa a welcome place for everyone.

Republicans believe they have a good chance to capture all statewide offices this year but must convince voters to reject two long-time Democratic incumbents.

Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller, the nation's longest-serving state attorney general, is seeking another term. He’s challenged by Republican lawyer Brenna Bird.

Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald, a Democrat, is the longest-serving state treasurer, having been elected in 1982. He is challenged by Republican Iowa Sen. Roby Smith.

State Auditor Rob Sand is seeking a second term, challenged by Republican Todd Halbur.

The Associated Press

Dems maintain narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats maintained their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points, while Democrat Katie Hobbs had a much tighter lead of 1.4 points against Republican Kari Lake in the governor’s race. Democrats also led in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Election officials in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix and more than 60% of voters, expected to begin reporting results Friday from a crucial group of ballots — nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That group has swung wildly in recent election cycles, from strongly Democratic in the 2018 midterms to strongly Republican in 2020. The races will hinge on whether those late-counted ballots look more like 2018 or 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Denver

Election gives Democrats veto-proof majority in State House

The state legislative landscape looks very different after Tuesday's election.Democrats will not only keep control of both chambers at the state capitol after Tuesday's election, but they will also have a veto-proof majority in the House and will be close to a veto-proof majority in the Senate.   From education policy affecting your kids to tax policy affecting your budget, the legislature has a big impact on our everyday lives and Democrats have their biggest and most liberal majority in Colorado decades."I think this is very empowering to the Democratic left and Governor Polis should be very nervous about this,"...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The balance of power has apparently shifted to the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate following Tuesday's general election.Republicans conceded the majority Wednesday morning, with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller saying "it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate." The DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News Minnesota plans to carry that press conference live.Some state Senate races have yet to be officially called.Minnesota has, for the past four years, had a split legislature, with Republicans controlling...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Newsom, DeSantis both claim 'freedom' as mandate ahead of 2024 election

SACRAMENTO -- Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis, governors of states on opposite ends of both the country and the political spectrum, held up their governing styles this week as models for the nation ahead of the 2024 presidential election as they rushed to use their convincing midterm victories to stake a claim on the nation's most enduring political promise: Freedom. "We affirmed clearly with conviction that we are a true freedom state," Newsom, a Democrat in California, declared on Tuesday after handily winning a second term. "We stood as a citadel of freedom for people across this country, and indeed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Republicans reeling after Democrats poised to sweep control in Michigan

(The Center Square) – Matt Maddock's Facebook timeline photo is of him speaking while standing next to Donald Trump. Maddock, a GOP state representative from Michigan whose wife, Meshawn Maddock, is the co-chair of the state Republican party, had posted numerous times on social media about the Nov. 8 midterms.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Democrats claim they have enough seats to flip state House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While votes are still being counted across the state, Pennsylvania Democrats claimed they will have enough seats to flip the state House.  It would be the first time Democrats have controlled the House since Ed Rendell was governor in 2010. Experts said a split legislature could create a gridlock between both parties. "This is how democracy is supposed to work. What it means is they're going to have to work with each other to get the bills hammered out," said Luke Sheahan, professor of political science at Duquesne University. "You have one controlled by one party, one controlled by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion ballot measure, NBC News projects

Kentucky voters rejected a ballot proposal that would have amended the state constitution to explicitly say it does not protect a right to abortion, NBC News projects. At the polls, voters were asked whether they were in favor of adding a new section in the state constitution that states: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania targeted with Election Day misinformation online

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It's normal procedure on Election Day.On Tuesday, someone posted the clip to social media and claimed instead that it showed a Philadelphia election worker doctoring ballots.By Wednesday, the bogus claim was being shared by QAnon believers and far-right figures like Michael Flynn, ex-president Donald Trump's former national security adviser. Some noted the worker wore what looked like a common face mask."Masked man cheating in front of the cameras on the mainstream media," read one post containing the clip, which directed users to repost...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada GOP Rep. Mark Amodei easily reelected to 7th term

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Six-term Republican Rep. Mark Amodei has defeated Elizabeth Mercedes Krause, as expected, in Nevada’s rural northern district where no Democrat has ever won. The 2nd Congressional District was considered the only safe seat for either party among the four in the western battleground of Nevada, where three incumbent Democrats faced stiff challenges. All three of those races were too early to call early Wednesday. Voting officials in the two most populous counties, encompassing the population centers of Las Vegas and Reno, warned it would take days to process mail-in ballots that can be counted for four days after Election Day as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday. Amodei, a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, has carried at least 58% of the vote since he won his first full term in a special election in 2011. His sprawling district includes Reno, Sparks and Carson City, as well as rural areas across the state from south of Lake Tahoe to north of Elko.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday’s ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats’ breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature on a day when all 180 House seats and all 56 Senate seats were up for election. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 98 seats and were leading in three other races that The Associated Press had not yet called Wednesday. Republican incumbents defended four statewide offices....
GEORGIA STATE
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Associated Press

Democrat Kathy Hochul becomes 1st woman elected NY governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on fear of violent crime. “Tonight you made your voices heard loud and clear. And, and you made me the first woman ever elected to be the governor of the state of New York. But I’m not here to make history, I’m here to make a difference,” Hochul told supporters Tuesday night. “I have felt a weight on my shoulders to make sure that every little girl and all the women of the state who’ve had to bang up against glass ceilings everywhere they turn, to know that a woman could be elected in her own right and successfully govern a state as rough and tumble as New York.”
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor's race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania, securing the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents. Shapiro, the state’s two-term elected attorney general, ran to the middle on several key issues and smashed Pennsylvania’s campaign finance record in a powerhouse campaign, swamping Republican Doug Mastriano in a deluge of TV ads. He had led polls from the start over Mastriano, and his victory — in a year in which Democrats nationally faced headwinds, including high inflation — made him the first governor to be elected to succeed a member of his party since 1966. “Tonight, voters from Gen Z to our seniors, voters from all walks of life, have given me the honor of a lifetime, given me the chance to serve you as Pennsylvania’s next governor,” Shapiro told a cheering crowd of hundreds in his home of Montgomery County, in suburban Philadelphia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Kiggans gives GOP 1 of 3 House wins it sought in Virginia

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a Virginian congressional seat the GOP had aggressively fought to flip. Spanberger became one of the GOP’s top national targets after her district was significantly redrawn, shifting from central Virginia to the northern Virginia and Fredericksburg areas. Spanberger won though she no longer lives in the newly drawn 7th District. Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, raised millions and brought in high-profile GOP surrogates. She highlighted her life story as a daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, and would have been Virginia’s first Latina member of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice

Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
KENTUCKY STATE
